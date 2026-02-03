Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Over 2 Years for Failing to Register as Sex Offender

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier has sentenced a man from South Dakota, convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. The sentencing took place on January 26, 2026.

