BATON ROUGE MAN SENTENCED TO 60 MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR GUN AND DRUG CONVICTIONS

United States Attorney Kurt L. Wall announced that U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced Jeremiah D. Jackson, age 22, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 60 months in federal prison following his convictions for distribution of fentanyl and possession and transfer of machine guns. 

