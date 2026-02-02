Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,141 in the last 365 days.

One leader of violent home invasion robbery crew pleads guilty to racketeering conspiracy involving robbery, kidnapping, and murder

Seattle – One of the leaders of an armed robbery crew that carried out a series of home invasion robberies in 2022, today pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy to commit RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), announced U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

One leader of violent home invasion robbery crew pleads guilty to racketeering conspiracy involving robbery, kidnapping, and murder

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.