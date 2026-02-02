Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,144 in the last 365 days.

Chilean National Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Prison for Knowingly Enticing Teenage California Girl to Engage in Sexual Activity

A Chilean national was sentenced today to 135 months in federal prison for enticing a 14-year-old girl he met online – and traveled to Southern California to meet in person – to engage in criminal sexual activity and for possessing sexually explicit images of the victim on his cell phone.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chilean National Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Prison for Knowingly Enticing Teenage California Girl to Engage in Sexual Activity

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.