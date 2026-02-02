Chilean National Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Prison for Knowingly Enticing Teenage California Girl to Engage in Sexual Activity

A Chilean national was sentenced today to 135 months in federal prison for enticing a 14-year-old girl he met online – and traveled to Southern California to meet in person – to engage in criminal sexual activity and for possessing sexually explicit images of the victim on his cell phone.

