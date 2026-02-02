Submit Release
Remembering FBI Special Agents Alfin and Schwartzenberger on the Fifth Anniversary of their Line-of-Duty Deaths

Today, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida stood shoulder to shoulder with our law enforcement family at the Federal Bureau of Investigation Miami Field Office to honor the lives and service of Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty five years ago while protecting our community.

