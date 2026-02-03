Former Executive Director of Legal Services Non-Profit in Queens Pleads Guilty to Fraud

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Lori Zeno, the former executive director of a legal services non-profit organization (the Organization), pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for her role in a scheme to embezzle money from the Organization. The proceeding was held before United States Chief Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon. When sentenced, Zeno faces a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment as well as restitution and monetary penalties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.