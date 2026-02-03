Former Executive Director of Legal Services Non-Profit in Queens Pleads Guilty to Fraud

Submit Release
Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Lori Zeno, the former executive director of a legal services non-profit organization (the Organization), pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for her role in a scheme to embezzle money from the Organization.  The proceeding was held before United States Chief Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon.  When sentenced, Zeno faces a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment as well as restitution and monetary penalties.

