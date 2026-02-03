Former CEO Of A Special Purpose Acquisition Company – “SPAC” – Pleads Guilty To Securities Fraud

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, announced that VADIM KOMISSAROV, the former Chief Executive Officer of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (“TDAC”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), pled guilty today before U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein to securities fraud for his role in a scheme to defraud TDAC investors and investors in TDAC’s successor company, Lottery.com Inc., by publicly reporting false and misleading revenue and business information.

