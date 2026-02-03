Apopka Man Sentenced To More Than Five Years In Federal Prison For Wire Fraud And Aggravated Identity Theft

Orlando, Florida – Keith Oelerich (62, Apopka) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Julie S. Sneed to five years and five months in federal prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. As part of his sentence, the court also entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $17,964,680, the proceeds of the wire fraud offense. Oelerich pleaded guilty on September 22, 2025. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

