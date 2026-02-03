Fort Thompson Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine in Central South Dakota

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Eric C. Schulte has sentenced a Fort Thompson, South Dakota, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. The sentencing took place on February 2, 2026.

