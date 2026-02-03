Manhattan Book Group Announces Silver Win for 'Red Flash' in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group proudly announces that “ Red Flash ” by Kiva Wolfe, has been awarded Silver in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards . The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact. Gold honors are reserved for books that exemplify excellence within their genre and demonstrate exceptional craft.About the Book:Kiva Wolfe's “Red Flash” is a suspenseful romantic thriller that delves into the dangerous underworld of rare gemstones, betrayal, and desire. When a mysterious red stone disappears deep in the Brazilian rainforest, its disappearance sets off a deadly chain of events that reaches from the jungles of South America to the opulent mansions of Denver, Colorado.At the heart of the intrigue stands Sërg Stanovic, a powerful gem dealer whose empire is built on deception, and Dominick, his idealistic younger brother who becomes entangled in a web of corruption, murder, and forbidden love. Torn between loyalty and conscience, Dominick must navigate a perilous path where beauty and greed collide, and where the shimmer of a gemstone hides a darker truth.Blending mystery, romance, and international suspense, Red Flash explores the brilliant and brutal world of high-stakes gem trading, where every sparkle has its shadow and every secret its price.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs—including the Manhattan Book Awards—the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.

