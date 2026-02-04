PurpleLab Joins the Interactive Advertising Bureau to Advance Privacy-Forward Health Data

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PurpleLab®, a healthcare analytics company powering real‑world data through an infrastructure of more than 16 billion annual claims from a robust network of sources, 3 million+ healthcare practitioners, and 330 million+ U.S. patient lives, has joined the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the leading trade association for the digital advertising industry.

PurpleLab’s IAB membership reflects its continued commitment to connecting pharmaceutical companies with ideal audiences to achieve better health outcomes, while upholding the highest standards of data privacy. As healthcare advertising becomes more sophisticated — and more regulated — joining IAB positions PurpleLab to help shape industry standards at the intersection of privacy, measurement, and real-world health data.

“The healthcare sector has unique responsibilities when it comes to privacy. In joining IAB, we’re ensuring that healthcare perspectives are represented as measurement frameworks and privacy-enhancing technologies continue to evolve,” said Andrew Lucking, General Counsel at PurpleLab. “This is about helping the industry do things the right way, without sacrificing usability or impact.”

As an IAB member, PurpleLab will participate in working groups and IAB Tech Lab initiatives focused on:

• Privacy and legal standards

• Exposure data interoperability

• Privacy-enhancing technologies

• Clean room governance

• Emerging identity and attribution frameworks

• Cross-channel measurement methodologies

• Public policy and industry advocacy

PurpleLab is committed to going above and beyond bare minimum legal requirements, ensuring we stay closely aligned with evolving regulations and technical standards in order to deliver accurate and privacy-centric measurement and audiences.

“Ultimately, this is about accountability,” said Lucking. “Healthcare advertisers want to understand what’s working and regulators want strong privacy protections. Our role is to help align those priorities.”

IAB represents over 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and technology firms, working together to set industry standards, conduct critical research, educate the advertising community, and advocate for responsible data use.

About PurpleLab

PurpleLab® is a health-tech company driven by one clear philosophy: outcomes matter most. As your trusted partner for real-world data, we help organizations drive decisive action based on precise insights – with the ultimate goal of giving everyone a fighting chance at the best possible health outcome.

Media Contact:

Emilie King

eking@purplelab.com

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and collaboration of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

Media Contact

Andrew Young / Brittany Tibaldi

ayoung@kcsa.com / btibaldi@kcsa.com

917-370-4824 / 516-974-2216

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.