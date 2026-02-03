International tourist arrivals reach new heights

Dear Fellow South African,

Our country’s reputation as a premier global tourism destination has been buoyed by a major milestone.

Between January and December 2025 approximately 10.5 million tourists visited South Africa, which is the highest number of international arrivals on record. This surpasses the number of visitors we welcomed before the COVID-19 pandemic and is a vote of confidence in a sector that continues to show great potential for further growth.

Every visitor to our country contributes to our foreign revenue earnings, supports local businesses, bolsters local economies and helps to create and sustain jobs. It is estimated that tourism currently sustains 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs, with one job created for every 13 international arrivals. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, tourism contributes nearly 9% to our country’s GDP.

South Africa’s expanding global tourism footprint, supported by intensive destination marketing and branding, is an important part of our country’s public diplomacy. The more tourists that arrive from a given a country, the greater the likelihood of strengthening diplomatic relations with that country.

An increase in international visitors is also a vote of confidence in South Africa’s brand appeal, and in our reputation as a safe, reliable, value for money tourism destination.

As Government we are determined to strengthen the regulatory and policy environment to further grow the sector. We are equally committed to deepening collaboration with the private sector, labour and other stakeholders to further bolster the industry.

The Tourism Growth Partnership Plan that was endorsed by Cabinet last year outlines a series of priority initiatives aimed at improving the performance of the sector.

They include the expansion of the Electronic Travel Authorisation system, which was successfully piloted during the G20 Summit last year, and is currently being rolled out in key tourism markets.

We will also be strengthening the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme launched last year, which streamlines visa processes for groups whose applications are submitted by vetted tour operators. A significant number of tourists from key markets like India and China are already using group tour operators for a more structured, tailored travel experience.

Improving connectivity is also being prioritised. We have seen an increase in direct flight routes to South Africa from key markets such as Australia and France.

Tourists must be able to enjoy our country under conditions of safety. The deployment of additional tourism monitors and the establishment of a crime call centre by the private sector will help to further reduce crime directed at tourists.

Major tourism infrastructure investments are expected to further boost the sector’s growth. At last year’s inaugural Tourism Infrastructure Investment Summit, eight projects worth R1 billion were launched, signalling renewed investor confidence in our tourism sector. Our strategic destination marketing efforts continue, as does the focus on niche markets such as halal and green tourism to attract diverse visitors.

As Government, we are equipping citizens with skills to embrace the burgeoning tourism industry. For example, the Department of Tourism offers fully funded Mandarin language training for registered freelance and employed tourism guides to enable them to better support tourists from the growing Chinese market. We also continue to support the transformation of the industry through various support programmes.

Retaining our reputation as a tourism destination of choice is a society-wide effort, one in which communities have a particularly important role to play. Every South African should be a tourism ambassador and every community a potential tourist attraction. Our country is rich in natural beauty, history and culture, with much of this potential untapped.

Working together as Government, communities and tour operators, we can popularise and attract more tourists to regions and locations that don’t traditionally feature highly as destinations for tourists.

Working together as Government, industry, communities and civil society we can realise even greater value from this jewel in our nation’s crown.

With best regards,