Jessica Mah, Founder of Mahway

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape global industries, Mahway CEO Jess Mah, also known as Jessica Mah, is positioning her firm at the forefront of the next generation of innovation. From fintech and biotech to AI and litigation finance, Jessica Mahway is expanding its investment strategy to support founders building AI-native companies designed for scale, speed, and long-term impact.Based in San Francisco, Mahway operates as an investment and venture platform focused on high-conviction founders and emerging technologies. Under Mah’s leadership, the firm has backed companies valued collectively in the hundreds of millions of dollars and continues to prioritize artificial intelligence as a core driver of future growth. AI is changing how companies are built from the ground up,” said Jess Mah , CEO of Mahway. “We can now operate with smaller teams, faster timelines, and stronger insights. I want everything to be AI-native from day one.”Mah has led hundreds of teams as a CEO, founder, and board member. She began her entrepreneurial journey in middle school, building and selling custom gaming computers to classmates. That early exposure to technology and problem-solving laid the foundation for a career focused on innovation and company-building.“I did it because I enjoyed the art of it,” Mah said. “Working with technology and creating something people actually needed made me want to keep building.”Mah later founded and led fintech company inDinero for more than a decade, helping scale the business while developing expertise in operations, finance, and leadership. Her experience inspired the creation of Mahway, a platform designed to help founders turn early-stage ideas into durable, high-growth companies.“I loved building inDinero and wanted to do it again and again,” said Jessica Mah. “Mahway grew out of that desire to support great people with great ideas and give them the structure to succeed.”Today, Mahway supports startups across multiple sectors, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, financial technology, and life sciences. The firm has also partnered with organizations such as Astonishing Labs, which commercializes scientific research through venture-backed platforms.Mah believes AI represents the most significant opportunity for entrepreneurs in decades, particularly in fields such as healthcare, women’s health, fintech, insurtech, and workforce technology.“With AI, startups can compete in ways that weren’t possible even a year ago,” Mah said. “It’s a force multiplier. The companies that embrace it early will define the next era of business.”Industry observers note that Mahway’s strategy reflects a broader shift toward lean, technology-driven organizations that prioritize automation, data intelligence, and adaptive systems.In addition to her investment work, Jess Mah has been recognized for her leadership and innovation by Inc. Magazine, Forbes 30 Under 30, and Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business.Looking ahead, Mahway plans to continue expanding its portfolio of AI-focused companies while maintaining its emphasis on founder support, infrastructure development, and long-term value creation.“We’re rewriting the rules of venture,” said Jess Mah. “We’re building real companies with real people, and we’re having fun doing it.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.