LifeSculpt by ChristiMD Announces Live Webinar: LifeSculpt Your Midlife- A Masterclass on Thriving Through Menopause
Live Online Menopause Event Takes Place Thursday, February 12 at 1:00 PM CST
Menopause isn’t the end of feeling like yourself; it’s the beginning of a new, empowered chapter. During this live masterclass, attendees will gain practical insights into what’s happening in their bodies during perimenopause and menopause, and what they can do to support hormone balance, energy, and long-term wellness.
What Attendees Will Learn
This masterclass will explore the most common (and often misunderstood) challenges women face during midlife, including:
-Hormonal changes in midlife
-Libido & intimacy
-Sleep disturbances & mood shifts
-Metabolism changes & weight gain
-Longevity, energy & overall vitality
Participants will walk away with a deeper understanding of the menopause transition, along with actionable strategies to help them feel more like themselves again.
Meet the Expert Host
The webinar will be led by Christi Pramudji Dawe, MD, Founder of LifeSculpt by ChristiMD. Dr. Christi is a Board-Certified Surgeon, Menopause Certified, and a trusted Longevity Expert known for blending medical expertise with a whole-body, wellness-driven approach to midlife health.
“Women deserve to understand what’s happening in their bodies, and to feel supported with real solutions,” said Dr. Christi. “This masterclass is about giving women the tools and knowledge to thrive through midlife with strength, balance, and confidence.”
Event Details
Event: LifeSculpt Your Midlife: A Masterclass on Thriving Through Menopause
Date: Thursday, February 12
Time: 1:00 PM CST
Location: Live Virtual Event
After registering, attendees will receive an email containing a private access link to join the live session.
Who Should Attend
This event is ideal for:
-Women navigating perimenopause or menopause
-Women experiencing fatigue, weight changes, sleep issues, mood shifts, or low libido
-Anyone interested in hormone health, longevity, and aging well
As a thank-you for attending live, one webinar participant will be selected to receive a $250 gift card.
Reserve Your Spot
Spots are limited, and early registration is encouraged. Women interested in attending can reserve their place now to join this informative and empowering masterclass.
Participants can register here.
To learn more about LifeSculpt by ChristiMD, visit: www.lifesculptmd.com
About LifeSculpt by ChristiMD
LifeSculpt by ChristiMD is a wellness and longevity-focused practice dedicated to helping women feel confident, energized, and supported through every stage of life. Founded by Christi Pramudji Dawe, MD, LifeSculpt offers a personalized, whole-body approach to midlife wellness, hormone optimization, and long-term vitality.
