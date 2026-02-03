LifeSculpt by ChristiMD Announces Live Webinar: LifeSculpt Your Midlife- A Masterclass on Thriving Through Menopause

Live Online Menopause Event Takes Place Thursday, February 12 at 1:00 PM CST

This masterclass is about giving women the tools and knowledge to thrive through midlife with strength, balance, and confidence.” — Christi Pramudji Dawe, MD

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeSculpt by ChristiMD is excited to announce an upcoming live virtual webinar, “LifeSculpt Your Midlife: A Masterclass on Thriving Through Menopause ,” taking place Thursday, February 12, at 1:00 PM CST. This empowering educational session is designed for women in midlife who want to feel better inside and out, and learn how to navigate menopause with confidence, clarity, and vitality.Menopause isn’t the end of feeling like yourself; it’s the beginning of a new, empowered chapter. During this live masterclass, attendees will gain practical insights into what’s happening in their bodies during perimenopause and menopause, and what they can do to support hormone balance, energy, and long-term wellness.What Attendees Will LearnThis masterclass will explore the most common (and often misunderstood) challenges women face during midlife, including:-Hormonal changes in midlife-Libido & intimacy-Sleep disturbances & mood shifts-Metabolism changes & weight gain Longevity , energy & overall vitalityParticipants will walk away with a deeper understanding of the menopause transition, along with actionable strategies to help them feel more like themselves again.Meet the Expert HostThe webinar will be led by Christi Pramudji Dawe, MD, Founder of LifeSculpt by ChristiMD. Dr. Christi is a Board-Certified Surgeon, Menopause Certified, and a trusted Longevity Expert known for blending medical expertise with a whole-body, wellness-driven approach to midlife health.“Women deserve to understand what’s happening in their bodies, and to feel supported with real solutions,” said Dr. Christi. “This masterclass is about giving women the tools and knowledge to thrive through midlife with strength, balance, and confidence.”Event DetailsEvent: LifeSculpt Your Midlife: A Masterclass on Thriving Through MenopauseDate: Thursday, February 12Time: 1:00 PM CSTLocation: Live Virtual EventAfter registering, attendees will receive an email containing a private access link to join the live session.Who Should AttendThis event is ideal for:-Women navigating perimenopause or menopause-Women experiencing fatigue, weight changes, sleep issues, mood shifts, or low libido-Anyone interested in hormone health, longevity, and aging wellAs a thank-you for attending live, one webinar participant will be selected to receive a $250 gift card.Reserve Your SpotSpots are limited, and early registration is encouraged. Women interested in attending can reserve their place now to join this informative and empowering masterclass.Participants can register here. To learn more about LifeSculpt by ChristiMD, visit: www.lifesculptmd.com About LifeSculpt by ChristiMDLifeSculpt by ChristiMD is a wellness and longevity-focused practice dedicated to helping women feel confident, energized, and supported through every stage of life. Founded by Christi Pramudji Dawe, MD, LifeSculpt offers a personalized, whole-body approach to midlife wellness, hormone optimization, and long-term vitality.

