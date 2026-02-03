Minister Gayton McKenzie congratulates Tyla on grammy award win

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has congratulated South African music sensation Tyla on her latest Grammy Award win, marking yet another historic milestone in her rapidly blossoming global career.

This award for Best African Music Performance follows the rising young star’s previous Grammy success and further cements her position as one of South Africa’s most influential and internationally recognised artists.

Minister McKenzie said the win was a moment of immense national pride.

“Tyla continues to make history and to fly the South African flag high on the world’s biggest cultural stages. This Grammy win is not only a recognition of her individual brilliance, but a celebration of South African creativity, resilience and innovation.”

He added: “Her journey shows young people across our country that global excellence is possible from right here at home. Through her music, Tyla is telling a South African story to the world, and the world is listening.”

The Minister said the Department remains committed to supporting the growth and international success of South African artists through policy, partnerships and platforms that enable local talent to compete globally.

“We congratulate Tyla, her team, and everyone who has supported her journey. She represents the very best of South Africa’s cultural future, and we know that the best for her is yet to come,” Minister McKenzie said.

