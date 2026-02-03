Sport, Arts and Culture on National Arts Council of South Africa Annual Project Funding

The National Arts Council of South Africa (NAC) is pleased to announce the NAC Annual Project Funding Call for applications for the 2026-2027 Financial Year. We hereby invite individual arts practitioners and registered arts organisations and community art centres to apply for funding.

Only one application, will be supported whether submitted by an individual or an organisation/company, be it a natural person or a juristic person.

The invitation is open to active art practitioners in the disciplines of craft, dance, literature, music, theatre and musical theatre, visual arts and multidiscipline to submit their applications for project funding. Applications presenting content in South African indigenous art forms as well as capacity building initiatives in intellectual property are encouraged to apply.

In each of the seven (7) arts disciplines mentioned above, the proposed projects must have the capability to address at least two (2) of the six (6) critical focus areas below:

1. Social Cohesion And National Building This is the extent to which the project brings communities together as well as allows for the inclusion of previously excluded parts of the society while at the same time creating national unity 2. Marginalised And Indigenous Arts Projects to be considered must focus on uplifting rural communities as they have a wealth of indigenous and rare artistic expressions that remain in the shadow of mainstream arts. Projects that seek to unearth and profile these hidden art forms by exposing the arts and the practitioners in marginalised areas to new audiences and markets will be highly considered. 3. Addressing Social Ills Projects that provide a platform for artistic expression to the voiceless as well as help with alleviating social ills such as xenophobia, gender-based violence and other violent crimes, drug abuse and gangsterism will be highly considered. 4. Supporting Vulnerable Groups Projects that provide employment opportunities for women, people living with disabilities and in rural areas will be highly considered. 5. New Works And Digital Arts Projects that are innovative and introduce new arts through digital artistic presentations, as well as other platforms, will be highly considered. 6. Capacity Building And Arts Entrepreneurship The ability of the project to contribute to skills development and setting up of new businesses acumen.

OPENING DATE CLOSING DATE OUTCOMES DATE 02 February 2026 13 March 2026 at 23h59 29 May 2026

This call appeals to arts practitioners to present projects that can continue to educate, entertain, and enlighten audiences. Proposed projects must demonstrate impact and value for the communities in which they operate.

The maximum amount applied for should not be more than R350 000. The allocation will be in line with the redress and transformation imperatives of the NAC.

Applications must be submitted on or before Friday, 13 March 2026 at 23h59pm.

Applicants need to register and complete the online application form using the following link: https://nac.praxisgms.co.za/. Manual applications can be requested from info@nac.org.za. This service is reserved only for those who lack access to internet services.

Please note that late and incomplete applications will not be considered, and no exceptions will be made. Funding guidelines can be downloaded from www.nac.org.za.

For more information, contact info@nac.org.za or call 011 010 8886.

The NAC reserves the right to allocate funds according to its priorities. No applicant is automatically entitled to funding. All funding is at the discretion of the NAC. ADVISORY PANEL MEMBERS AND COUNCIL MEMBERS OF THE NAC ARE NOT ELIGEBLE FOR FUNDING DURING THEIR TERM OF OFFICE

Safeguarding and Protection of Vulnerable Groups:

Projects involving children or young people must include proof of safeguarding, such as police clearance certificates and/or parental or guardian consent.

Projects involving persons with disabilities must show that the applicant has the skills, experience, training, or partnerships necessary to work appropriately and responsibly in this context. Failure to provide the required information may result in the application being disqualified or negatively assessed.

Disclaimer:

All applicants who failed to comply with the NAC funding guidelines for this call will receive their Non-Compliance Decline Letters before the official outcomes date to allow them to solicit other funding opportunities.

The letter will not contain the specific reason for the decline. The letter will however contain contact details of the relevant Arts Development Officers to assist in providing specific reasons for the decline.

Applicants who will require a specific reason for their Non-Compliance Decline Letters are thus requested to contact the Arts Development Officer who will be cited in the letter to assist them with detailed reasons for the decline of their application.