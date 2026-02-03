SoCo Automotive Center Drives Auto Repair Excellence in Santa Rosa

SoCo Automotive Center

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoCo Automotive Center proudly announces its commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality automotive repair and maintenance services for drivers throughout Santa Rosa and the surrounding communities. Combining decades of automotive expertise with a customer-first philosophy, SoCo Automotive Center has quickly become the go-to destination for dependable auto care.As a family-owned and operated shop rooted in a legacy of craftsmanship and integrity, SoCo Automotive Center offers a full suite of services designed to keep vehicles running safely and efficiently. From routine maintenance like oil changes and tire services to complex electrical diagnostics and engine repairs, the team at SoCo Automotive Center brings precision, transparency, and care to every job.“We built SoCo Automotive Center with a simple mission — to provide honest, expert automotive service that drivers can trust,” said the founder of SoCo Automotive Center. “Whether it’s preventative maintenance or major mechanical work, our team is here to deliver top-notch care with clear communication and respect for our customers’ time and budget.”The shop’s services include, but are not limited to:- ABS Diagnosis & Service- ADAS Calibration Center- Air Bag Diagnosis & Service- Air Conditioning Service- Computerized Wheel Alignments- Starting and Charging System- All Types of Brake Service- Chassis/Suspension/Shocks/Struts Repair- Engine/Computer Diagnostics & Service- Electrical Diagnosis & Service- Engine Overhauls- Tires- Transmission Overhaul/Service- Exhaust & Muffler Service- Belts, Hoses- Used Car Inspection (When Buying a New Car)SoCo Automotive Center’s technicians utilize advanced diagnostic tools and industry-leading techniques, ensuring every vehicle is serviced accurately and efficiently. The team’s deep automotive knowledge, paired with a commitment to transparent pricing and personalized recommendations, helps drivers feel confident and informed throughout the repair process.Located at 112 Commercial Ct., Suite 10, SoCo Automotive Center welcomes customers Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with flexible scheduling available to fit busy lifestyles.About SoCo Automotive CenterSoCo Automotive Center is a full-service auto repair and maintenance shop serving Santa Rosa and neighboring communities. Built on a foundation of family values and automotive passion, SoCo Automotive Center offers honest service, expert repairs, and a customer-centric experience. Whether for everyday maintenance or complex vehicle repairs, the team is dedicated to keeping every customer safely on the road.

