Broadcast Management Group Expands Management Team to Support Managed Services and Live Production Growth

Master Control Room For Broadcast Data Center for Broadcast and TV Networks

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington, D.C. Broadcast Management Group (BMG) is strengthening its leadership team to support rising client demand and continued expansion across its managed services and live production offerings. Sustained growth over the past decade driven by enterprise clients, over-the-top channels, and FAST platforms has accelerated the expansion of BMG’s Broadcast Managed Services Division. To meet this demand, BMG continues to broaden its service portfolio while investing in experienced leadership across its core divisions.Staffing & Operations Managed ServicesBMG launched its BMG’s Production Staffing and Operations division in 2016 and recently appointed Dave Patchell as Director of Workforce and Managed Services. The division delivers nationwide staffing and operational support for enterprise clients and broadcast networks. Patchell brings extensive experience in workforce management, operational leadership, and large-scale staffing programs, further strengthening BMG’s ability to deliver turnkey managed staffing solutions.Media Asset ManagementIn 2024, BMG launched its Media Asset Management (MAM) division and named Mohammad Ataya as Director of Media Asset Management. Ataya brings more than two decades of international experience with deep expertise in media asset workflows and archive management. BMG supports broadcast and enterprise video clients through secure, scalable BMG’s MAM services powered by the BMG Cloud Control Center™, serving some of the industry’s most demanding environments.Master Control, Playout, and TransmissionsBMG recently expanded its broadcast managed services with the launch of Master Control, Playout, and Transmission Services , powered by state-of-the-art, scalable infrastructure within the BMG Cloud Control Center. The platform features the AMPP ecosystem and a complete 1080p HDR workflow. To lead the division, BMG hired Karen Landry as Director. Landry joins BMG after eleven years at Encompass Digital Media, where she held several engineering roles, including Engineer-in-Charge, then moved into Account Management, supporting major productions and networks, including Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, A+E, Lifetime, and CBS Sports.Consulting ServicesBMG’s Consulting Services division is led by Dave Weiler, an industry veteran who joined the company after two decades at ESPN. During his tenure at ESPN, Weiler launched dozens of studio shows and broadcast networks. Under his leadership, BMG’s consulting practice has expanded significantly, providing clients with broadcast facility design and construction, newsroom and production operations consulting, and large-scale technical systems design and integration.Live Production ServicesBMG’s Live Production Services division continues to be led by Andrew Ryback, who has overseen the company’s live production operations for more than 17 years. Under his leadership, BMG has produced large-scale, multi-camera broadcasts for entertainment and major news events, expanded into corporate events and sports packaging, and built a comprehensive inventory of mobile units, video flight packs, staging, lighting, and event infrastructure.About Broadcast Management Group (BMG)Broadcast Management Group (BMG) is a global leader in broadcast production, creative services, and media technology, delivering end-to-end solutions for networks, enterprises, OTT platforms, and FAST channels. Powered by the BMG Cloud Control Center™, BMG provides scalable, secure, and sustainable broadcast operations through its Network Operations Center in Washington, D.C., with additional operations in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Las Vegas.

