VSSL AGENCY AND BEYOND TYPE 1 SECURE TRIPLE HONORS AT SAN DIEGO ONE AWARDS

VSSL earned a Silver and two Bronze awards for its transformative work with the global nonprofit Beyond Type 1 (BT1).

The One Awards always brings out the absolute best creative in San Diego, and we are thrilled to be recognized alongside such incredible talent.” — LeeAnna Diehl, Art Director at VSSL

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VSSL Agency , a full-service creative digital marketing agency based in San Diego, is proud to announce it has secured three prestigious honors at this year’s One Show Awards. Competing against the top creative talent in Southern California, VSSL took home an award for every category it entered, earning a Silver and two Bronze awards for its transformative work with the global nonprofit Beyond Type 1 (BT1).AWARD-WINNING PROJECTSVSSL’s partnership with Beyond Type 1 focused on unifying a fragmented digital ecosystem and creating high-energy sub-brands that resonate with the diabetes community.Silver Award | Interactive, Online & Mobile, Website: BT1 WebsiteVSSL overhauled BT1’s digital presence, consolidating over 7,000 pages from four disparate sites into a cohesive, modern experience. The team developed 14 scalable page templates and a modular system that improved desktop page-load speeds by 250% and increased usability scores by 20%.Bronze Award | Design, Identity System: Thrive Out Loud: A Beyond Type 1 Diabetes MeetupTo destigmatize early diabetes detection, VSSL created “Thrive Out Loud,” a social-first event brand. The identity features a dynamic logo lockup, vibrant color combinations, and a repeating pattern language symbolizing energy and community unity.Bronze Award | Design, Rebranding: Beyond Type RunVSSL reimagined the identity for BT1’s signature marathon program. The new brand features a “flipped” version of the iconic BT1 drop that forms a running sneaker, anchored by the tagline: “Limitless. Bold. Unstoppable.”A TESTAMENT TO CREATIVE PARTNERSHIP“The One Awards always brings out the absolute best creative in San Diego, and we are thrilled to be recognized alongside such incredible talent,” said LeeAnna Diehl, Art Director at VSSL. “Winning in every category we entered is a testament to the hard work of our crew and the trust our partners at Beyond Type 1 placed in us to evolve their brand into something truly fearless and functional.”The One Show awards, hosted by The One Club for Creativity San Diego, is an annual competition recognizing excellence across agencies, freelancers, and in-house teams in the Southern California and Tijuana creative communities.ABOUT VSSL AGENCYVSSL Agency is a full-service creative digital marketing agency located in San Diego. VSSL helps growth-oriented organizations dominate their market and generate customers for life. Our brand-backed approach aligns your marketing funnel for maximum impact, drives real, measurable growth, and carves out an ownable position that makes you impossible to ignore. Choose VSSL and get the grit, expertise, and partnership you’ve been seeking.ABOUT THE ONE CLUB SAN DIEGOThe One Club San Diego is a multi-disciplinary non-profit committed to advancing the marketing and advertising community. They support and empower local creators by providing inspiration, connections, and recognition for best-in-class creative work.

