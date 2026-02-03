Commissioner Miller Calls for Heifer Tax Credit to Bolster U.S. Cattle Supply, Lower Beef Prices

Commissioner Sid Miller is responding to a recent USDA report that listed the national cattle herd at its lowest level in 75 years. This trend is alarming, but an effective beef policy, including heifer tax credits, will help producers to be more competitive and meet the nation’s food supply demands.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Sid Miller

“The way we lower beef prices and restore affordability is by putting American beef first. That starts with rebuilding our cattle herd. I’m calling for a Heifer Retention Tax Credit, modeled after the Child Tax Credit, that would allow cow-calf operators to receive a tax credit for retaining heifers and expanding their herds. This policy would be the most direct way to help rebuild our national herd, increase beef production, and ultimately bring relief to American families at the grocery store.

This needs to be treated like the crisis it is, and we need immediate action. Chief among those should be creating a federal tax credit to rebuild the U.S. cattle herd. Congress has a key opportunity for our next Farm Bill to send a clear message that America has our producers’ backs. We need to treat American beef like the precious, life-giving resource it is, and do everything we can to promote a strong supply, fueled by our great beef producers.”