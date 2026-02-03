Captain Mustafa Nejem Receives Maritime Youth Award at Saudi Maritime Awards Night 2026

Master Mariner and award-winning author Captain Mustafa Nejem receives the Maritime Youth Award at Saudi Maritime Awards Night 2026.

This award is both an honour and a responsibility. It reinforces the importance of leadership, safety, and measurable impact.” — Captain Mustafa Nejem

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Captain Mustafa Nejem, a Master Mariner, maritime executive, researcher, and award-winning author, has received the Maritime Youth Award at the inaugural Saudi Maritime Awards Night 2026, recognizing outstanding contributions by professionals across shipping, maritime services, and logistics.The inaugural Saudi Maritime Awards Night took place on January 29, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton Jeddah, under the patronage of H.E. Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Transport General Authority (TGA). The event was organized by Robban Assafina in strategic partnership with the Transport General Authority (TGA), bringing together regional and international maritime leaders to celebrate excellence across the industry.The awards featured 24 categories spanning shipping, ports, logistics, maritime services, safety, sustainability, and innovation. Winners were selected through an independent judging process led by an expert panel from across the maritime sector.“This award is more than recognition. It is both an honour and a responsibility,” said Captain Nejem. “As our industry navigates sustainability and digital transformation, it reinforces the importance of leadership, safety, and measurable impact. I’m proud to contribute to safer, smarter, and greener seas.”Leadership, Publications, and RecognitionCaptain Mustafa Nejem combines maritime command experience with executive leadership across fleet operations, safety, compliance, and sustainability. He leads maritime businesses across Dubai and Piraeus. As an author, he has published 40+ books on leadership, governance, and maritime industry transformation.Captain Nejem’s international recognitions include Globee Awards 2025 Gold for Thought Leadership, Stevie Awards 2025 Bronze in Management, MarCom Awards 2025 Platinum and Gold, and TITAN Business Awards 2025 Gold in Sustainability and Environment.His publications have also received international recognition, including the Literary Titan Book Award for The Green Wave, a Maritime Media Awards UK nomination, Global Book Awards 2025 finalist selections, and First Place at The BookFest Awards Fall 2025 for The Inclusive Leader.Captain Nejem holds advanced degrees including a Global MBA (Abertay University, UK), an Executive MBA in Business Analytics (UCAM, Spain), an MSc in Fleet Management (Solent University, UK), and an MSc in International Maritime Business (Solent University, UK). He is a Master Mariner (Unlimited).His professional affiliations include Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (UK), Fellow of the Institute of Consulting (CMI, UK), Associate Fellow of The Nautical Institute (UK), and Member of the Royal Institute of Navigation (UK).

