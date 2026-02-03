Influential Women Recognizes Leslie Flizanes for Excellence in Recruiting and Security Services in Pittsburgh, PA Area

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Talent Acquisition, Community Engagement, and Professional Growth Through Expertise and LeadershipLeslie Flizanes, an accomplished recruiter and security industry professional, has made significant strides in her career while actively contributing to community development in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. With almost five years at St. Moritz Security Services, Leslie has honed her expertise in full-cycle recruiting, talent acquisition, and employee onboarding, showcasing her ability to manage processes that range from networking at job fairs to prescreening candidates within Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).Leslie’s diverse background, which includes experience in real estate, property management, and teaching English as a Second Language (ESL), highlights her versatility and her unique ability to connect with individuals from various backgrounds. Her academic achievements include a Bachelor of Arts in Geography from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which reflects her deep curiosity about global cultures and human connections. In addition, Leslie has earned certifications in interviewing and recruitment, including the Certified Interviewer for Hiring and Recruitment (CIHR), further solidifying her role as a skilled talent acquisition professional.Outside of her professional life, Leslie is deeply committed to community service and volunteerism. Her service with AmeriCorps allowed her to not only teach ESL but also engage with young minds as a 4th-grade teacher through Junior Achievement of Western PA. She has volunteered with numerous organizations that support immigrants and underserved communities, demonstrating her dedication to making a positive impact in society.Leslie attributes her career success to persistence and the unwavering support from her personal and professional network. She acknowledges her husband as her greatest champion, her boss for believing in her capabilities, and her daughter as a constant source of motivation that drives her to excel. The best career advice she has received—”stay focused on the task at hand, ignore negativity, and simply ‘do you’”—resonates with her approach to both life and work. For young women entering the recruitment industry, Leslie emphasizes the importance of confidence and self-belief, encouraging them to recognize their worth and take charge of their success.Despite the challenges of managing multiple priorities and maintaining effective time management in a rapidly growing sector, Leslie views her professional development as an opportunity rather than an obstacle. She embraces the necessity of continuous skill development and training, both for herself and her team, while stepping confidently into evolving roles. Her disciplined approach and adaptability enable her to lead by example, all while fulfilling her core job responsibilities.Recognized for her exceptional teamwork and leadership, Leslie was honored with the Fiscal Year End 2024 Team Player Award from St. Moritz Security Services. This accolade underscores her dedication to fostering a positive organizational culture and making meaningful contributions to her workplace. In both her professional and personal endeavors, Leslie holds integrity, respect, and ethical conduct in high regard. Above all, she treasures her family, with her daughter as her top priority and greatest motivation—everything she does is ultimately for her.As Leslie Flizanes continues to navigate the evolving landscape of the security industry, she remains committed to achieving a healthy work-life balance while passionately pursuing her career and community development efforts.Learn More about Leslie Flizanes:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/leslie-flizanes Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

