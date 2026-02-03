Coast to Coast Network Surpasses $3.5 Billion in 2025 Sales Solidifying Its Status as a Powerhouse in Luxury Real Estate

The Coast to Coast Network, a powerhouse of 74 Luxury real estate advisors of Compass sells over $3.5 Billion in 2025

Our nationwide partners aren't just colleagues; they are a vetted extension of our family. We have full confidence in their ability to provide the expert, attentive service our local clients expect.” — Erin Ballard, Dallas Network Partner and Founder Coast to Coast Network

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coast to Coast Network, an elite collective of luxury real estate advisors under the Compass umbrella, is proud to announce a record-breaking 2025. With a total sales volume exceeding $3.5 billion, the network has officially cemented its position as one of the most influential real estate cohorts in the United States.Composed of 74 seasoned real estate advisors representing over 100 diverse markets, the network provides a seamless, white glove experience for clients ranging from first, second and third home buyers to investors and luxury developers.The $3.5+ billion milestone reflects the network’s versatility. By leveraging the industry-leading technology of Compass alongside their deep local roots, the 74 advisors navigate a wide array of real estate sectors, including residential sales, investment and development, lifestyle properties and relocation services. Newport Beach, CA. network partner, Annie Clougherty said, “Coastal Orange County continues to defy broader market noise. While larger metro markets feel more volatile, demand here remains strong, driven by a true small-town coastal lifestyle paired with long-term job stability. Ongoing relocations in tech, medical, and defense, including Anduril, continue to support deep buyer demand and resilient pricing.”From the growing suburban landscapes of Boise, ID, to the historic and high-stakes corridors of Washington, D.C. our advisors offer hyper-local expertise in every corner of the country. When navigating the vast real estate corridor from the Pacific coast to the Atlantic coast, often the most significant opportunities lie in the secondary markets that lie in between. Manda Edge, Network partner with the King and Edge Group said, “Boise’s real estate market stays strong thanks to steady out-of-state migration and consistent buyer demand. Limited inventory continues to support home values and keep the market competitive. The multi-million dollar expansion of one of Idaho's largest employers, Micron, is attracting not only engineering positions, but labor jobs. Additionally, more buyers are choosing Boise for its affordable luxury, offering space, quality, and lifestyle without big-city prices. All of this makes the Treasure Valley an attractive place to reside or invest in.”When purchasing property across state lines, the C2C network prioritizes a meticulous approach to navigating diverse regional laws, including fluctuating property tax rates and state-specific disclosure mandates. To guarantee a seamless transition, we emphasize partnering with local real estate experts who provide the essential "boots on the ground" perspective for deep neighborhood insights that are often overlooked from a distance.“While federal job reductions have introduced some uncertainty, the housing markets across Montgomery County, Washington, DC, and Northern Virginia remain well supported by a diverse and resilient employment base. Continued strength in defense, healthcare, technology, and professional services is helping sustain buyer demand and pricing stability.” said Cara Pearlman, network partner for Washington D.C. , Maryland and Virginia.The Coast to Coast Network is a curated group of luxury real estate advisors within Compass. Founded in 2018, by Erin Ballard, of Dallas Texas, the network connects top-tier talent across the United States to provide clients with a consistent, white-glove experience regardless of geography. With a culture rooted in collaboration and family values, they represent the gold standard of the modern real estate industry. Ballard envisioned a "family" of like-minded professionals who share a common standard of excellence and ethics."We created this network to ensure that when our clients move across state lines or look for that second or third home, they aren’t just being handed off to a stranger," says Ballard. Our nationwide partners aren't just colleagues; they are a vetted extension of our family. We have full confidence in their ability to provide the expert, attentive service our local clients expect."A truly exceptional team of experts, Coast to Coast instills tremendous value at every opportunity while remaining a nationally recognized and trusted source of expertise when it comes to buying, selling, and navigating the increasingly complex luxury real estate market.Areas we cover : Atlanta. Annapolis. Aspen. Austin. Bainbridge Island. Bellevue. Beverly Hills. West Palm Beach. 30 A Beach Towns.For more information about the Coast to Coast Network, or to connect with a trusted real estate advisor in your market, visit coasttocoastcompass.com.

