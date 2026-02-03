ESTE Guide for Higher Education, Empowering Students with Connection and Career Direction for the AI Era

ESTE Guide Higher Education Product Launch to Support Students in their Collegiate Journey to a Fulfilling Career Inspired and Strengthened by Innate Skills and Strengths

A research-backed roadmap that uses data-driven insights to help learners identify natural strengths, navigate mentorship, and improve long-term career outcomes

ESTE translates your lived experiences into transferable job skills so you already see how you’re a fit into high-demand fulfilling careers.” — Terrisa Duenas, PhD, Founder and CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESTE Leverage today announced the public launch of the ESTE Guide for Higher Education, a research-backed guidance tool designed to help college learners understand how they think, connect, and contribute in an increasingly complex, AI-influenced world. The Higher Education Guide is built on the ESTE Framework, a research-backed model that integrates self-awareness, effective communication, and community engagement into one cohesive system for personal and professional development.

The ESTE Guide for Higher Education offers a new approach to career exploration by helping learners identify their natural thinking patterns, relational strengths, and motivators. Rather than focusing solely on job titles, the framework supports long-term confidence, purpose, and connection that extend well beyond graduation. Its design reflects decades of research in cognitive development, psychometrics, and Social Cognitive Career Theory. Testing shows strong reliability across diverse populations, supporting the framework’s commitment to clarity, accessibility, and the removal of bias. From this work, 80 unique Avatar profiles were developed.

The ESTE Framework measures both how individuals process information and how they approach relationships. This dual focus creates a clear picture of how each person builds confidence, communicates with others, and makes progress toward long-term goals. The College Pathfinder turns these insights into a practical roadmap for finding academic alignment, navigating mentorship, and building a trusted community of supporters.

For university administrators and career centers, the College Pathfinder provides a scalable solution to personalize student support by integrating data-driven insights that improve retention and ensure academic pathways match each student's unique cognitive and relational profile. This alignment is increasingly critical in the AI era; as technology automates technical tasks, the 'human' skills emphasized by the ESTE Framework—such as self-awareness and community-building—become the primary differentiators for graduates entering a competitive and rapidly shifting global workforce.

To mark the launch, ESTE Leverage is hosting a live webinar, Reimagining Learning in the AI Era: ESTE Mindsets as a New Learning Compass. Led by Dr. Terrisa Duenas, the session explores how psychometrically validated ESTE Avatars help students translate their natural problem-solving tendencies into leadership strengths in a rapidly evolving educational landscape. ESTE specializes in supporting students in their educational and professional journey, starting at fourth grade. Join the webinar on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 4:30 pm PST. Register at ESTEleverage.com/events

Research

The ESTE Self-Assessment is grounded in Social Cognitive Career Theory and supported by modern psychometric methods. The framework demonstrates strong reliability, with scores exceeding 0.8, and has been peer-reviewed and presented at national conferences through the American Psychological Association and the Southeastern Psychological Association.

By measuring both cognitive and relational patterns, ESTE provides an interrelated profile that helps individuals recognize their strengths, communicate their value, and build supportive communities across school, work, and life.

What People are Saying About ESTE

“College is a time for exploration and discovery. ESTE supports that journey by shining a light on students' innate skills and supporting their journey to a fulfilling career path.”

-LR, Business Operations Specialist; ESTE Avatar: Inquisitive Engineer

“I feel like I don’t have to be good at everything. I can focus on what I’m good at and work with other people to make things actually happen.” 8th Grade Student, Nevada; ESTE Avatar: Explorative Entrepreneur



About ESTE Leverage

ESTE Leverage is an Applied AI organization dedicated to helping individuals understand how they think, connect, and contribute. Through its research-backed ESTE Framework, the company provides assessment tools and learning resources that support self-awareness, communication, and networking. ESTE partners with institutions to strengthen both educator and student success, reducing work loads and increasing agency.

Information on the ESTE Guide for Higher Ed and the upcoming webinar can be found at www.esteleverage.com

