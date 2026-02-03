Influential Women Spotlights Lori Flannery Respected Real Estate Executive Driving Strategic Growth and Community Impact

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Operations Executive and Investor Leveraging Decades of Expertise to Advance Housing Solutions Across the United StatesLori Flannery is a highly respected Operations Executive and Investor in the multi-family real estate industry, recognized for her strategic expertise in succession planning, organizational development, and structural change. As the Owner and President of A-Vision Property Services, Inc., Lori consistently drives revenue growth and operational excellence while mentoring teams and guiding investors to realize long-term value.Over her distinguished 37-year career, Lori has held senior leadership roles with top property management companies, including Fairfield Residential and Greystar, managing portfolios of up to 4,000 units and teams of more than 90 employees. She has successfully overseen multi-state acquisitions, dispositions, receiverships (REO), and asset transitions (operator and owner), consistently combining financial acumen, high emotional intelligence, and creative problem-solving. These qualities have positioned her as a trusted advisor and respected leader in real estate.“My career experiences have led me to be the best at providing clients the best in growth equity and operating expertise,” Lori states. “I am creative, strategic, and have won many industry awards for my commitment, knowledge, motivation, and professionalism. Simply put, I enjoy helping others envision their dream—and I love it.”Lori’s commitment to professional development and community impact is reflected in her affiliations with the Institute of Real Estate Management and the National Apartment Association, as well as her active maintenance of a California Real Estate License and NMLS DFPI Mortgage Lending License. She attributes her remarkable success to commitment, resilience, strong leadership, and a genuine passion for helping people find institutional and housing solutions. Combining technical expertise with empathy and adaptability has been central to her approach, allowing her to embrace risks, pursue learning opportunities, and prioritize mentorship throughout her career.Lori’s journey in real estate began unexpectedly at age 19, working on a 596-unit new construction property—a role that sparked her lifelong dedication to the industry. Since then, she has gained extensive experience in property and asset management as well as real estate investment, overseeing large-scale residential projects across multiple states. Today, she focuses on real estate investment with a group of private investors, concentrating on emerging markets and long-term portfolio growth while continuing to advance access to quality housing throughout the United States.Lori credits much of her professional insight to advice from mentors who encouraged her to embrace challenges and think like an owner. One principle that has stayed with her is: “Don’t just manage properties—manage people and possibilities.” This philosophy has allowed Lori to move beyond day-to-day operations and view real estate as both a strategic investment and a means to positively impact communities.Lori encourages young women entering the industry to learn every aspect of the business—from operations and finance to relationship management—and to stay confident, even when starting at the bottom. She emphasizes curiosity, initiative, and showing up with both knowledge and heart as essential principles for lasting success.In today’s real estate landscape, Lori identifies key challenges, including the shortage of affordable housing and market volatility. At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunities in emerging markets, sustainable development, and private investment collaborations. By leveraging small investor networks, Lori believes real estate can be both accessible and community-focused, even in shifting economic conditions.The values guiding Lori in both her professional and personal life include integrity, compassion, persistence, and accountability. She practices servant leadership, recognizing that ethical decision-making and strong relationships are the foundation of success. Beyond work, she actively supports various social service organizations, homeless communities, educational initiatives, and the Alzheimer’s Association, ensuring her impact extends beyond the boardroom.Outside of her professional endeavors, Lori enjoys walking, hiking, swimming, and gardening—activities that help her maintain balance, stay grounded, and stay connected to nature.Through her combination of expertise, leadership, and community dedication, Lori Flannery continues to set a high standard in real estate while shaping vibrant, accessible housing communities across the nation.Learn More about Lori Flannery:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lori-flannery or through her profile on A-Vision Property Services, Inc., https://www.avisionpropertyservices.com/about Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.