Fortress Mountain Resort launches public consultation on Alberta’s first purpose-built all-season mountain resort

KANANASKIS COUNTRY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fortress Mountain Resort is inviting Albertans to help shape the future of an iconic mountain as planning moves into the public consultation phase for a new, all-season destination in the heart of Kananaskis Country. The proposed master-planned resort would revitalize a historic brownfield ski area as a contemporary, year-round hub for gondola-served sightseeing, trail networks, adventure activities, a vibrant resort village, and a mix of accommodations for approximately 11,000 guests and more than 600 employees at full build-out.Designed by Western Securities Ltd. and Ridge North America, Fortress Mountain Resort is envisioned as Alberta’s first purpose-built all-season resort under the All-Season Resorts Act and is positioned to be the flagship project for resort development in Alberta. The design embeds environmental stewardship into every phase: from water conservation and closed-loop systems to wildfire resilience, wildlife management, and the creation of an Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measure (OECM) within the lease area. The project is expected to generate billions in visitor spending and GDP over its lifetime, create more than 1,000 year-round operations jobs once fully built, and establish a community fund to reinvest a portion of revenues into local initiatives in Kananaskis, Canmore, and the surrounding region.​“Fortress means a lot to Albertans, and this is our opportunity to bring it back in a way that reflects who we are today and what we want to leave for future generations,” said Danielle Vlemmiks, Project Director, Fortress Mountain Resort. “We want Fortress to be a place families come back to year after year, where local businesses can plug in and grow, and where Alberta can finally offer a true all-season mountain destination of its own.”A core commitment of the project is to explore partnerships with local communities and Indigenous Peoples. As part of the regulatory process, the Fortress proposal is undergoing formal Indigenous Consultation alongside public consultation, consistent with the Government of Alberta’s all-season resort framework. This work builds on the project team’s commitment to Treaty 7 Nations and Métis communities to engage in long-term respectful relationships and to embed Indigenous knowledge, stewardship, and storytelling into the resort experience.​We are fully committed to connecting with and listening to our community and Indigenous partners,” said Vlemmiks. “We’re looking forward to sharing more about the project vision and hearing directly from Indigenous Peoples, communities, neighbours, and potential visitors.”The Government of Alberta’s formal public consultation for the Fortress Mountain Resort proposal runs from January 28 to February 27, 2026. During this period, the project team will host a series of open-house-style public listening sessions in Canmore, Calgary, and Edmonton, where attendees can review project materials, speak with members of the planning and operations team, and provide feedback that will be summarized and included in the regulatory record.​Public listening session details:Canmore – Canmore Miner’s Union Hall, 728 7 StFebruary 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Union HallCalgary – Mount Royal University, 4825 Mount Royal Gate SWFebruary 20, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Room EC2010Edmonton – Stanley A. Milner Library, 7 Sir Winston Churchill Sq NWFebruary 23, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Civic Employee Fund Room 1In addition to the in-person sessions, members of the public can share feedback at any time during the consultation window by completing the online survey, available on the Fortress Mountain Resort website ( www.fortressmountainresort.com ).About Fortress Mountain ResortFortress Mountain Resort is a proposed all-season mountain destination in Kananaskis Country, Alberta, that will transform a historic brownfield ski area into a modern, year-round resort offering gondola-served sightseeing, summer adventure activities, a resort village, a gathering and convention facility, alpine skiing and riding, and a mix of guest and employee accommodations. The master plan is built around phased infrastructure, advanced environmental standards, Indigenous partnership, and community benefit. Information on the project can be found at www.fortressmountainresort.com and on the Government of Alberta’s All-Season Resorts public notice page at https://www.alberta.ca/all-season-resorts-public-notice About Ridge North AmericaRidge North America is a destination development company headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, with a mission to transform growing tourism regions into vibrant, resort-style destinations. Ridge’s Play / Stay / Live philosophy balances recreation, hospitality, and residential development to create inclusive, year-round places that deliver sustainable value for guests, communities, and investors.​About Western Securities Ltd.Western Securities Ltd. is a fourth-generation, family-owned real estate and development company based in Calgary, Alberta, with a diversified portfolio of commercial, residential, hotel, and mixed-use properties across Canada and the United States. Its sister company, Canadian Rocky Mountain Resorts, also operates some of Alberta’s most recognizable mountain lodges and resorts, bringing decades of experience in luxury tourism operations to the Fortress Mountain Resort partnership.​

