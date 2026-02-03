Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe conducts State of Readiness visits to Gauteng higher education institutions, 4 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, is set to continue with the 2026 Academic year State of Readiness monitoring programme with visits to Vaal University of Technology (VUT) and Sedibeng TVET College in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on Wednesday, 4 February 2026.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Training is leading a State of Readiness programme to address issues concerning registration, accommodation, and funding across public universities, TVET colleges, and community colleges.

Deputy Minister Gondwe has already visited institutions in the Western Cape and Mpumalanga provinces, where she engaged with both institutional leadership and students.

The Deputy Minister will be joined by senior officials from the Department of Higher Education and Training, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, and Higher Health. Details of the Deputy Minister’s visits are provided below:

Vaal University of Technology: February 4, 2026, from 10:00 to 12:00.

Sedibeng TVET College: February 4, 2026, from 13:00 to 15:00.

The Deputy Minister will be available for media interviews following each visit.

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

