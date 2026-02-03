Meloney van Zyl Recognized by Influential Women for Elevating Culinary Excellence in Private Dining and Yachting

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplished Chef and Entrepreneur Inspires with Personalized Services and Passion for QualityMeloney van Zyl is an accomplished private and executive chef whose career spans over 15 years in the culinary industry and more than two decades in the yachting and hospitality sectors. As the Founder and Owner of DONE & DUSTED SERVICES LIMITED, Meloney has established herself as a trusted professional, delivering customized dining experiences, managing food and beverage operations, and training staff to provide exceptional service. Her expertise encompasses a wide range of culinary styles and dietary requirements, making her a sought-after chef for clients seeking personalized, high-quality meals.Meloney’s culinary journey began in her family-run catering business, where she discovered a passion for crafting dishes that delight and inspire. This early experience instilled in her a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellence—qualities that have guided her throughout her career. Over the years, she has built her reputation in elite hospitality, mastering silver service, front-of-house management, and private dining, while also gaining invaluable experience as a freelance chef in the yachting industry. Working with various charter brokers, she refined her skills in food and beverage operations and staff training, ensuring seamless, high-end service in both maritime and land-based settings.In addition to her culinary expertise, Meloney embodies the qualities of a true entrepreneur, bringing passion, professionalism, and meticulous attention to detail to every project she undertakes. Based in Fort Lauderdale and Seattle, she combines creativity, adaptability, and exceptional interpersonal skills to lead her business and pursue new opportunities in estate management, private chef roles, and related fields.Meloney attributes her success to dedication, resilience, and the lessons learned from her family business. The best career advice she ever received—from a Master Chef mentor—was: “Think, Eat, Dream, Breathe Food, work harder than anyone else.” Her guidance to young women entering the culinary world is equally empowering: “Being a woman is your superpower. You can achieve more than you think. Failure is only a hurdle and always a learning curve as long as you get up!”In today’s competitive culinary environment, one of the biggest challenges Meloney faces is consistently delivering flawless dishes while staying ahead of industry trends. Her commitment to excellence ensures every meal meets the highest standards, reflecting her belief that food can make or break any experience.For Meloney, the most important values are leading by example and embracing challenges with a positive mindset. Professionally, this means finding solutions, adapting to new situations, and growing through experiences. Personally, she values connection, adaptability, and making a difference—whether through her work, mentorship, or volunteer efforts.Through her culinary talent, entrepreneurial vision, and unwavering dedication, Meloney van Zyl continues to set a high standard in private dining and hospitality, delivering experiences that are as memorable as they are exceptional.Learn More about Meloney van Zyl:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/meloney-vanzyl Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

