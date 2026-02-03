NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF TODD CIRELLA AND JASON RUSSO OF LAIDLAW & CO. WHO SUFFERED INVESTMENT LOSSES

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Potential Recovery of Your Investment Losses

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisors Todd Anthony Cirella and Jason Anthony Russo, of Laidlaw & Company. The law firm urges all customers of Laidlaw & Co. who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-01991) against Laidlaw & Company on behalf of an investor seeking to recover $350,000 in damages. According to the claim, the customer was advised by Laidlaw and its brokers, Todd Anthony Cirella (CRD# 2396336) and Jason Anthony Russo (CRD# 2588652), to engage in aggressive margin trading and invest heavily in high-risk, illiquid alternative investments.According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, the alternative investments recommended to the customer included Red Zone Investments, Cutwater Capital Partners, and LPE Special Opportunities. These investments were allegedly represented as appropriate growth opportunities, but were in fact speculative, illiquid, and unsuitable, and now reportedly show no value on the investor’s account statements.Additionally, the investor had limited investment experience and relied on Laidlaw and its financial advisors to construct a suitable portfolio. Instead, the claim alleges the account was aggressively traded using margin, resulting in substantial margin balances, interest charges, and fees, while the investor was simultaneously solicited to invest in alternative investments that lacked liquidity and did not trade on any public market.According to FINRA records, Todd Anthony Cirella has multiple regulatory events and customer complaints disclosed on his CRD record, including a January 2023 Letter of Acceptance, Waiver and Consent related to excessive and unsuitable trading in a customer account. Jason Russo also has multiple customer complaints and a regulatory disclosure. The claim filing alleges that Laidlaw failed to reasonably supervise the investment recommendations and trading activity carried out by Cirella and Russo, resulting in substantial investor losses.Customers of Todd Cirella, Jason Russo, or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

