NOTICE TO NORTHSTAR GLOBAL VIP INVESTORS AND CUSTOMERS OF CETERA BROKER CATHY WU

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Potential Recovery of Your Investment Losses

BEVERLY HILLS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of Cetera Investment Services who purchased NorthStar Global VIP 5-Year investments . The law firm urges all Cetera customers who suffered investment losses in NorthStar or other alternative investments to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim against Cetera Investment Services on behalf of an investor seeking to recover $100,000 in damages. According to the claim, the customer was advised by Cetera and its financial advisor, Ping Shuang Cathy Wu (CRD# 4924232), to invest in a NorthStar Global VIP 5-Year private placement investment.According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, the investor sought a conservative investment designed to provide income with minimal risk and preserve principal for retirement. The claim alleges that, contrary to those objectives, the NorthStar Global VIP 5-Year investment was a high-risk, speculative, and illiquid private placement, and that after the five-year period elapsed, the investor did not receive the return of her principal and instead sustained significant losses.Investors who were recommended NorthStar Global VIP or other alternative investments by Cetera or any other brokerage firm, are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.