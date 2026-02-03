Layer Health Named to the 2026 New York Digital Health 100

DH100 recognizes the companies shaping the future of healthcare innovation in NY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Layer Health announced today that it has been named to the 2026 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), an annual recognition honoring the most innovative and high-impact digital health startups in the New York region. Published by Digital Health New York (DHNY), the DH100 is released in conjunction with the 2026 New York Healthcare Innovation Report, which analyzes key investment trends, market dynamics, and opportunities shaping the digital health ecosystem.

Now in its seventh year, the DH100 spotlights the companies driving healthcare forward through bold ideas and scalable solutions. The 2026 list includes 48 new companies addressing some of healthcare’s most complex challenges, alongside members of the DHNY Hall of Fame, which recognizes organizations whose early and lasting contributions helped build New York’s digital health ecosystem.

“Being named to the 2026 New York Digital Health 100 is a meaningful recognition of the impact our team and partners are making,” said David Sontag, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Layer Health. “We’re focused on turning the promise of AI into real, measurable improvements for clinicians, health systems, and patients, and it’s an honor to be included among so many companies driving healthcare innovation forward in New York.”

“The breadth and depth of companies named to this year’s DH100 reflect a clear market shift from experimentation to execution,” said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO of DHNY. “These companies are scaling solutions that improve outcomes while building enduring businesses, demonstrating how innovation at the intersection of care delivery, data, and trust is shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders.”

Layer Health has gained momentum over the past year as healthcare organizations increasingly seek a clinical AI platform to unlock value from complex medical chart data. The company’s LLM-powered platform helps health systems to support use cases spanning clinical registry and quality measurement automation, as well as clinical pathways, and site of care optimization.

To download a copy of the 2026 New York Healthcare Innovation Report, please click here.

About Layer Health

Layer Health is a cutting-edge healthcare AI company that harnesses the power of large language models (LLMs) to transform data abstraction and unlock high-value insights from structured and unstructured EHR data. Founded by AI and clinical leaders from some of the most prestigious academic and healthcare organizations, the company is building a next-generation AI platform to help its partners improve clinical care, streamline operations and financial performance. The company is backed by leading investors, including Define Ventures, GV, Flare Capital Partners, MultiCare and others. For more information, visit www.layerhealth.com

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, DHNY seeks to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Its flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY’s mailing list, please visit www.dhny.co.

DH100 Methodology

To compile the DH100, DHNY invited companies to complete an in-depth application with both quantitative and qualitative measures to get to know the company better. DHNY also used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region to round out the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or employed at least 5 people in the New York region. Companies were excluded if: public or non-profit; founded before 2015; on the DH100 five or more years; had an exit. DHNY evaluated companies on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of application, leadership, # of employees, funding, revenue, market fit, differentiated offerings, and community engagement.

