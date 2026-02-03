Fitzgerald Auto Mall President Rob Smith Appointed to Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Board of Directors

Rob Smith joins the leadership group responsible for guiding regional economic insight and supporting the Federal Reserve System’s national policy mission

The independence of the Federal Reserve is essential to maintaining a stable, credible financial system, and I respect the responsibility that comes with that stewardship” — Rob Smith

NORTH BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rob Smith, President of Fitzgerald Auto Mall and a recognized leader in the automotive retail industry, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, joining the leadership group responsible for guiding regional economic insight and supporting the Federal Reserve System’s national policy mission.The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond serves the Fifth Federal Reserve District, which includes Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. As a member of the Board of Directors, Smith will help provide insight on economic conditions, business activity, and community issues across the region, supporting the Federal Reserve’s mission to promote a stable financial system and a healthy economy.“I’m honored to join the Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond,” said Smith. “The independence of the Federal Reserve is essential to maintaining a stable, credible financial system, and I respect the responsibility that comes with that stewardship. I look forward to contributing practical, on-the-ground perspective from the Fifth District—particularly around workforce trends, consumer behavior, credit conditions, and the automotive sector’s role in local and regional economies.”Smith leads Fitzgerald Auto Mall, one of the nation’s largest and most respected automotive retail organizations, known for its long-standing commitment to transparency, customer service, and community impact. Throughout his tenure, Smith has overseen the company’s transition to an employee ownership model, advancing a culture of shared success and long-term value creation. He has championed initiatives in workforce development, safety programs, consumer education, and environmentally responsible business practices. Under his guidance, Fitzgerald Auto Mall continues to expand its presence across Florida, Maryland, and Pennsylvania while maintaining its reputation as an industry innovator and a strong community partner.The Richmond Fed’s Board of Directors plays a key role in overseeing the Bank’s operations and providing economic intelligence from across the Fifth District. Directors represent a broad cross-section of industries, including banking, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and nonprofit leadership.Smith joins a distinguished group of business and civic leaders newly appointed to the Board.About Fitzgerald Auto Malls Founded in 1966 by Jack Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Auto Malls is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland. With more than 20 brands and 12 Auto Mall locations, Fitzgerald Auto Malls is committed to providing exceptional value and a customer-focused experience. As a 100% employee-owned organization, the organization continues to uphold its guiding principles of dignity, respect, and transparency through the FitzWay philosophy. Fitzgerald Auto Malls is also recognized for its strong community engagement, support of charitable initiatives, and its dedication to fostering meaningful connections within the regions it serves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.