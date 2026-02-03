NOTICE TO OSAIC CUSTOMERS REGARDING ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT LOSSES

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Potential Recovery of Your Investment Losses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of Osaic Wealth, Inc. who were recommended illiquid alternative investments, including investments in PetroRock Mineral Holdings . The law firm urges all customers of Osaic Wealth who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (No. 25-01967) against Osaic Wealth, Inc. on behalf of a retired investor seeking to recover between $100,000 and $500,000 in damages. According to the claim, the customer was advised by Osaic and its financial advisor, Troy R. Baily (CRD# 4458930), to concentrate his IRA in high-risk, illiquid PetroRock Mineral Holdings alternative investments that were allegedly misrepresented as safe, low-risk, income-producing investments.According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, the investor sought a conservative portfolio designed to preserve principal and generate retirement income, but instead was placed into alternative investments that did not trade on any public market and lacked liquidity. The investments recommended to the investor included PetroRock Mineral Holdings–related offerings, including Legacy Energy, Advanced Capital Holdings I, and Choice Energy Holdings IV Fund.KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that in May 2024, one of the alternative investments, PetroRock Mineral Holdings, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, resulting in losses for the investor. The arbitration alleges that additional alternative investments recommended through Osaic also defaulted and/or entered bankruptcy, leaving the retiree unable to access a substantial portion of his retirement savings. Additionally, the claim also raises concerns related to the investor’s inability to meet required minimum distribution (RMD) obligations due to the illiquidity of the alternative investments, potentially exposing the retiree to IRS penalties.Investors who suffered losses due to recommendations to invest in alternative investments at Osaic Wealth, are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

