Vapor And Consumable Product Certification Renewals Must Be Submitted By March 1

Raleigh, N.C.

For a vapor product or consumable product to remain in the N.C. Department of Revenue’s directory, a manufacturer must submit a certification renewal application, including all required documents, and electronically remit a renewal fee of $500 as set out in 17 NCAC 04C .2004 to be certified. The deadline to submit renewals is March 1, 2026, If a manufacturer fails to timely recertify its products, the products are subject to removal from the directory.

If products are removed from the directory, the manufacturer must electronically submit to the department an initial certification fee of $2000 to be recertified.

General questions should be directed to the Excise Tax Division at (919) 707-7500 or toll free at (877) 308-9092 (Option 4).

You may also send questions by email.