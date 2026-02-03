Stord Announces Agreement with AEO Inc. and Quiet Logistics to Assume Dallas Fulfillment Center

Stord logo

Stord expands its global fulfillment network with addition of Dallas facility.

We are excited to expand our global network and accelerate our mission with the addition of this Dallas facility.” — Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stord , The Consumer Experience Company powering commerce across seamless pre-purchase, checkout, delivery, and post-purchase for today’s leading brands, announced today that it has reached an agreement with American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) to assume the Dallas fulfillment center, previously operated by Quiet Logistics (Quiet). In addition, Stord will become the preferred fulfillment provider to former Quiet customers.“This deal ensures continuity for customers,” said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. “As brands everywhere assess and reimagine their business to be more resilient, this agreement creates stability and unlocks access to Stord’s global network reach and market-leading commerce enablement technology for their former customers. We are excited to expand our global network and accelerate our mission with the addition of this Dallas facility.”Stord’s meteoric growth over the past decade has led to numerous market expansions, acquisitions, and new offerings earning the trust of hundreds of leading e-commerce brands. This expansion in the Dallas market makes Stord one of the most tenured operators in the industry, driving one of the largest fulfillment networks in volume and reach.This news follows Stord’s acquisition of Shipwire from CEVA Logistics at the start of this year. These two expansions follow a record-setting 2025 for Stord that included the acquisition of Ware2Go from UPS, a $200 million dollar Series E at a $1.5B valuation, and a $40 million investment in Hebron Kentucky modernizing an expansion facility and 500+ new jobs.The terms of the deal were not disclosed.About StordStord is The Consumer Experience Company powering seamless checkout through post-delivery by providing comprehensive commerce-enablement across high-volume fulfillment services and e-commerce technology for omnichannel brands. Stord manages over $10 billion of commerce annually through its fulfillment, warehousing, transportation, and operator-built software suite including OMS, Pre- and Post-Purchase, and WMS platforms. Stord is leveling the playing field for all brands to deliver the best consumer experience at scale.With Stord, brands can increase cart conversion, improve unit economics, and drive sustained customer loyalty. Stord’s end-to-end commerce solutions combine best-in-class omnichannel fulfillment and shipping with leading technology to ensure fast shipping, reliable delivery promises, easy access to more channels, and improved margins on every order.Hundreds of leading DTC and B2B companies like AG1, True Classic, Native, Seed Health, quip, goodr, Sundays for Dogs, and more trust Stord to deliver industry-leading consumer experiences on every order. Stord is headquartered in Atlanta with facilities across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Stord is backed by top-tier investors including Kleiner Perkins, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Strike Capital, Baillie Gifford, and Salesforce Ventures.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding future products, features, timelines, expected results, and business plans. These statements may include, without limitation, statements about anticipated product developments, demand planning capabilities, and other future initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Stord undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

