Backboard.io and ESPAT.TV Announce Strategic Partnership to AI Infrastructure for Entertainment and Creative Industries

Backboard.io, a provider of enterprise-grade AI infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with ESPAT.TV.

As language models become more accessible and interchangeable, the real opportunity lies in systems that can remember, adapt, and evolve alongside the people using them.” — Dr. Dante Simpson

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Backboard.io , a provider of enterprise-grade AI infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with ESPAT.TV , a platform operating at the intersection of entertainment, gaming, creators, and global brand experiences.The partnership establishes Backboard.io as the underlying infrastructure supporting ESPAT’s exploration of next-generation AI-powered tools and experiences. The collaboration is grounded in a shared perspective that, as large language models become increasingly standardized, long-term differentiation in AI systems depends on persistent memory, contextual understanding, and the ability for systems to improve over time.Dr. Dante Simpson recognized early that AI solutions lacking durable memory and continuity often struggle to move beyond short-lived or transactional use cases. This alignment around memory-first architecture led to Backboard.io being selected as a foundational infrastructure layer rather than a point solution.Backboard.io’s platform is designed for enterprise deployment, with an emphasis on scalability, portability, and long-term system learning. These capabilities are particularly relevant for organizations operating across complex creative, entertainment, and brand ecosystems, where AI systems must support ongoing relationships rather than isolated interactions.“ESPAT operates at a scale and level of complexity where AI systems need to persist, learn, and remain reliable over long horizons,” said Robert Imbeault, Co-Founder of Backboard.io. “This partnership reflects a shared understanding that memory-first infrastructure is critical for building AI that delivers sustained value, especially in environments shaped by creators, audiences, and global brands.”ESPAT has built a reputation for developing and executing entertainment, gaming, and creative initiatives in collaboration with major brands and distribution partners. Through this partnership, ESPAT will explore how memory-driven AI systems can support more adaptive creator tooling, persistent audience engagement, and evolving content experiences over time.From Backboard.io’s perspective, ESPAT represents a compelling opportunity to advance responsible consumer personalization across entertainment and creative domains, with memory and context treated as core infrastructure components rather than add-ons. Backboard.io is pleased to have been selected as the infrastructure layer supporting this work.ESPAT’s broader strategy is supported by an experienced advisory network spanning entertainment, media, technology, and investment, reinforcing its ability to operate at the intersection of culture and large-scale execution.Initial collaboration will focus on targeted pilots and infrastructure integration, with potential expansion across additional initiatives as learnings mature. The partnership also creates future opportunities for enterprise collaborators, agencies, and developers to build memory-enabled systems on a stable, scalable foundation.Together, Backboard.io and ESPAT.TV aim to define how memory-first AI infrastructure can be applied thoughtfully and at scale within entertainment and creative industries.About Backboard.ioBackboard.io provides enterprise-grade AI memory infrastructure that enables systems to retain context, learn over time, and deliver long-lived value. Its platform is designed to support scalable, secure, and portable memory across AI applications and organizations.About ESPAT.TVESPAT.TV operates at the intersection of esports, gaming, entertainment, and culture, developing creative initiatives and experiences alongside brands, creators, and media partners. ESPAT focuses on building platforms and environments that connect technology, content, and audience engagement.

