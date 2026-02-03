Influential Women Spotlight: Jeanene Elizabeth Tickner, Financial Strategist and Investor Helping Build Secure Legacies

WATERFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Financial Confidence Through Strategic Planning and Purpose-Driven EntrepreneurshipJeanene Elizabeth Tickner is a Licensed Life Insurance Agent and Financial Strategist dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve long-term financial security through thoughtful, personalized planning. Specializing in Indexed Universal Life (IUL) insurance, tax-free wealth strategies, college funding, and retirement planning, Jeanene is known for guiding clients through complex financial decisions with clarity, compassion, and confidence. Her approach centers on building sustainable wealth while supporting legacy planning that aligns with each client’s unique goals and values.With a strong belief that financial education is a cornerstone of independence, Jeanene develops customized strategies designed to provide long-term stability and peace of mind. She works closely with clients to demystify insurance and financial tools, helping them understand how strategic planning can complement—not rely solely on—traditional systems such as Social Security. Her commitment to transparency and trust has made her a valued partner to those seeking financial resilience in uncertain times.Beyond financial services, Jeanene is also an accomplished real estate investor and entrepreneur. She is the Owner and President of Whippet Together, Inc., where she manages short-term and mid-term rental properties across platforms, including Airbnb, VRBO, Booking.com, and Google through HostAway. Her real estate portfolio includes property renovations, flips, and long-term rentals, offering investors and clients the opportunity to benefit from her expertise without the demands of daily property management. Through this work, Jeanene blends strategic oversight with hands-on experience, creating value-driven investment opportunities.Jeanene holds a dual Bachelor of Arts Degree in Chemistry and Studio Art from SUNY Binghamton, a unique academic foundation that shapes her methodical yet creative approach. After more than two decades as a chemist at Pfizer, a career-altering layoff prompted her to reinvent herself professionally. What began as a pivot into real estate soon became a powerful outlet that combined analytical problem-solving with artistic vision. Today, Jeanene operates her own real estate C-Corporation, manages a solo 401(k), and holds an insurance license—intentionally designing a career rooted in passion, purpose, and adaptability.Jeanene attributes her success to resilience, creativity, and a willingness to embrace change. The best career advice she has ever received—“follow your passion, not the desire for more money”—continues to guide her work. To young women entering finance, insurance, or real estate, she offers a powerful message: “Starting over isn’t failure—it’s an act of courage. Life’s unexpected challenges, whether a layoff, a divorce, or health setbacks, aren’t endings—they’re opportunities for redirection. Embrace them, trust the process, and let them guide you toward what’s next.”In her field, Jeanene sees the greatest challenge—and opportunity—in helping clients navigate uncertainty while building trust in the long-term value of insurance solutions such as Universal Life policies and Fixed Indexed Annuities. Committed to ongoing education and licensing, she continues to grow alongside her clients.Grounded in values of perseverance and resiliency, Jeanene draws strength from overcoming personal challenges, including divorce, maintaining sobriety, and recovering from serious health setbacks. Her journey fuels her mission to inspire others to embrace new chapters, build financial confidence, and create meaningful, purpose-driven lives.Learn More about Jeanene Elizabeth Tickner:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jeanene-tickner Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

