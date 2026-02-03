Building a Business Like a Family: Ram Sareen in Conversation with Sanjay Puri on the Indianness Podcast

Indianness Podcast Ram Sareen on The Indianness Podcast with Sanjay Puri, President, Knowledge Networks

A founder’s journey from hardship to legacy—Ram Sareen on building TUKA Group through respect, learning, and purpose with Sanjay Puri.

Technology has no value if it only works for educated people and not for artisans.” — Ram Sareen

INDIA, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “None of the people who work with us are employees. They are family.”That line, shared by Ram Sareen , Founder and CEO of TUKA Group, sets the tone for a deeply moving and insightful conversation with Sanjay Puri , host of the Indianness Podcast . In this episode, Ram reflects on a life shaped by struggle, resilience, and values—and how those experiences helped him build one of the most enduring technology companies in the global apparel industry.From $24 to a Lifelong PromiseRam’s journey began with just $24 in his pocket when he immigrated to Canada. What followed were years of uncertainty: recession, unemployment, delivering pizzas at night, drafting architectural drawings for cash during the day, and trying to keep his young family afloat. Those months left a permanent mark. As Ram tells Sanjay Puri, he made a vow during that time—never again to let someone else control his future.Instead of chasing status, Ram chased learning. He studied relentlessly, not to show off credentials, but to understand systems, people, and processes. That mindset propelled him from hardship to becoming a senior vice president at a $600 million company within five years.When Success Turns Into EgoSuccess came quickly—and so did burnout. Ram built consulting businesses, factories, and retail operations while working 14–18 hour days and traveling constantly. One honest moment changed everything. His wife told him, “You’re not doing this for your children. You’re doing it for your ego.”That truth hit hard. Ram shut down his businesses and retired early, only to discover that a life without purpose didn’t suit him. After returning briefly to corporate life, he suffered a cardiac arrest, a moment that forced him to confront mortality—and meaning.The Birth of TUKA GroupAt 45, Ram made a decision that defied logic and cultural expectations. Using his retirement savings, he started TUKA Group—without investors, without Wall Street pressure, and without shortcuts. As he explains to Sanjay Puri on the Indianness Podcast, the goal was simple: focus on customer success and people, not just profits.Three decades later, that decision has paid off. While competitors were acquired or collapsed, TUKA survived. Today, it is the only American CAD/CAM company working across global fashion, space programs, and defense—proof that values can be a competitive advantage.Respect as a Business StrategyOne of the most powerful themes in the conversation is respect. At TUKA, everyone eats together—from janitor to president. Kitchens were built in every office to remove hierarchy and build trust. Many team members have been with the company for 15, 20, even 28 years.Disrespect, however, is a deal-breaker. Ram has let people go not for lack of skill, but for lack of humility. As he tells Sanjay, respect inside the company teaches respect for customers. Life, he believes, mirrors what you give.Education, Equality, and SimplificationRam hires fresh graduates instead of experienced professionals, preferring a clean slate and deep internal training. Through internships and partnerships with hundreds of fashion schools—including NIFT—education remains central to TUKA’s mission.His definition of innovation is equally grounded. Disruption, Ram says, is not hype—it’s simplifying broken processes so artisans and technologists alike can succeed.Defining IndiannessWhen Sanjay Puri asks Ram what “Indianness” means to him, the answer goes beyond nationality. It’s tolerance, humility, respect, and gratitude. Ram credits blessings—not ego—for his survival and success and lives by a simple philosophy: learn, earn, and give back.After more than 30 years, Ram Sareen’s story is not just about building technology—it’s about building people, relationships, and a legacy rooted in respect.

