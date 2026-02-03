Ken Collins Places Third in Anthum / PixVerse R1 Challenge With AI-Generated Game Trailer 'Cacti Killer'

Ken Collins - Director of Research and Development Cacti Killer Places 3rd in Global AI Video Contest

Rochester based AI expert Ken Collins places 3rd in the Anthum / PixVerse R1 Challenge, reinforcing his role as an AI leader in New York State

AI leadership today isn’t about hype; it’s about applied creativity. Whether it’s education, entertainment, or marketing, my goal is to help New York stay at the forefront of what AI can actually do” — Ken Collins - Rochester NY

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Collins, Pittsford resident, AI expert, and Director of Research & Development at YPC Media, has placed third overall in the Anthum.ai / PixVerse R1 Challenge, a competitive international showcase highlighting the next generation of real-time AI world modeling and interactive video generation.

Collins’ submission, “Cacti Killer,” is an AI-generated video game trailer created entirely using PixVerse’s R1 Next-Generation Real-Time World Model, demonstrating advanced real-time environment rendering, cinematic motion, and interactive world logic. The project was recognized by judges for its originality, technical execution, and creative use of emerging AI tooling.

The Anthum / PixVerse R1 Challenge featured creators from around the world and centered on PixVerse’s newly released Real-Time Interactive World Engine; a breakthrough technology designed to enable dynamic, game-ready AI environments for video, entertainment, and immersive media.

“Cacti Killer was built to feel like a playable world, not just a cinematic,” said Collins. “PixVerse R1 fundamentally changes what’s possible in AI-generated environments. This challenge was about pushing beyond static visuals and into living, reactive worlds; and that’s where AI is headed.”

Showcasing the Future of AI-Driven Interactive Media:

“Cacti Killer” blends video game aesthetics with AI-generated storytelling, positioning AI not just as a creative assistant, but as a world-building engine. The trailer highlights how real-time AI models like PixVerse R1 can support next-generation applications in gaming, marketing, virtual production, and interactive advertising.

Collins’ placement further solidifies his reputation as an AI leader in New York State, expanding beyond his long-standing recognition as an AI expert in Rochester, NY.

A Growing Presence in New York’s AI Ecosystem:

In addition to his work at YPC Media and as founder of the ezad marketing platform, Collins has become increasingly visible across New York’s AI and creative technology landscape. He has served as a presenter, panelist, judge, and mentor at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, where he has worked directly with emerging creators and technologists exploring AI-driven media.

Most recently, Collins partnered with American High, a nationally recognized film studio, to help promote and shape an upcoming AI Comedy Shorts Challenge, further bridging the gap between traditional film, social-first storytelling, and AI-assisted production workflows.

Increasingly referred to by peers as “Mr. AI” or “the AI Guy,” Collins continues to focus on practical, real-world applications of artificial intelligence across marketing, creative production, and interactive media.

“AI leadership today isn’t about hype; it’s about applied creativity and responsible experimentation,” Collins added. “Whether it’s education, entertainment, or marketing, my goal is to help New York stay at the forefront of what AI can actually do.”

About the Challenge Partners:

- Anthum is a global AI creative platform connecting technologists, artists, and storytellers through competitions and collaborative innovation.



- PixVerse is an AI video generation company advancing real-time world modeling and interactive AI environments through its R1 engine.



About Ken Collins:

Ken Collins is a Pittsford, NY resident and AI leader in New York State, serving as Director of Research & Development at YPC Media and founder of ezad, an AI-powered marketing platform. His work spans AI-assisted marketing, video generation, interactive media, and creator-focused AI education. Collins is actively involved in mentoring, judging, and speaking on artificial intelligence across New York’s academic and creative communities.

Cacti Killer - 3rd Place in Anthum AI / Pixverse R1 Video Challenge

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.