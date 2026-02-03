Axio BioPharma Named ICP Round 1 Awardee, Advancing AI-Ready Biologics Manufacturing in Wisconsin

ICP recognition supports Axio’s mission to modernize biologics development through data-driven, scalable manufacturing infrastructure

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axio BioPharma , an AI-ready biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced it has been selected as a Round 1 awardee of the Innovation to Commercialization Pipeline (ICP) program, led by Forward BIOLABS in partnership with BioForward Wisconsin.The ICP program supports early-stage biohealth companies across Wisconsin with targeted resources designed to reduce commercialization risk, accelerate growth, and strengthen investment readiness. Axio BioPharma was selected through a competitive review process recognizing companies with strong technical foundations, clear commercialization strategies, and the potential to meaningfully impact Wisconsin’s biohealth economy.Axio BioPharma is building a next-generation biologics manufacturing platform designed for speed, scalability, and data integration. The company is establishing a cross-site data ecosystem that enables structured, AI-ready data across development and manufacturing workflows, positioning Axio to support biopharma partners navigating increasingly complex biologics pipelines.“Being selected for the ICP program reinforces Axio’s approach to modernizing biologics manufacturing through data infrastructure,” said Justin Byers, CEO of Axio BioPharma. “We are building the pipelines that connect siloed development and manufacturing data into a structured, AI-ready foundation, enabling faster scale-up and more reliable tech transfer. ICP support helps us accelerate execution and de-risk critical infrastructure as we grow.”The ICP program was established to strengthen Wisconsin’s biohealth innovation pipeline by helping early-stage companies translate scientific and technical advances into commercially viable businesses. Awardees span multiple sectors, including biomanufacturing, diagnostics, life sciences, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals.“Programs like ICP are essential to ensuring that promising companies have the resources and guidance needed at pivotal moments in their growth,” said Jessica Martin Eckerly, CEO and Co-Founder of Forward BIOLABS. “Axio BioPharma exemplifies the kind of innovation and execution ICP was designed to support.”ICP is one of five initiatives comprising the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub and is supported through state-matched funding under the 2023 WI Act 96. The program reflects Wisconsin’s commitment to fostering a competitive, innovation-driven biohealth ecosystem and retaining high-impact companies within the state.About Axio BioPharma:Axio BioPharma is an AI-ready biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on enabling faster, more scalable, and data-driven biologics production. By integrating cross-site data infrastructure and analytics into biologics manufacturing, Axio supports biopharma companies developing complex therapies while reducing risk across development and scale-up. For more information, please contact: Justin Byers at Justin.Byers@axiobiopharma.com.Follow Axio BioPharma on LinkedIn and X About Forward BIOLABS:Forward BIOLABS is a premier coworking life science innovation hub that empowers early-stage biotech startups to launch and scale quickly. Headquartered within University Research Park in Madison, Wisconsin, Forward BIOLABS has supported more than 60 startups by providing fully equipped, professionally maintained shared laboratories and office spaces, removing the barriers of time, cost, and complexity typically associated with starting a biotech company. As it expands its footprint in Madison and pilots a presence in Milwaukee, Forward BIOLABS continues to foster a collaborative, entrepreneurial ecosystem that accelerates scientific breakthroughs and drives innovation across Wisconsin.About BioForward Wisconsin:BioForward Wisconsin is the unified voice of the state’s biohealth industry and the lead organization for the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub. Representing more than 260 member organizations across a fully integrated health solutions network—including biopharma, medical device, diagnostics, digital health, research institutions, and healthcare systems—BioForward drives initiatives that deliver measurable impact. In 2026, BioForward is focused on turning momentum into measurable outcomes by strengthening entrepreneurship, accelerating company growth, advancing talent and workforce development, and elevating Wisconsin’s position as a nationally competitive and globally relevant biohealth powerhouse.

