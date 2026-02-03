Presidents of Azerbaijan and UAE observed joint operational-tactical exercise Peace Shield – 2026 in Abu Dhabi
AZERBAIJAN, February 3 - On February 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the United Arab …
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.