Inspiredu Town Hall Series Celebrates Workforce Development and Bridging the Digital Divide during Black History Month  

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Black History Month, Inspiredu will host the first event in its 2026 Town Hall Series, Bridging the Digital Divide Workforce Readiness Through Tech Access, bringing together visionary leaders, community partners, and learners for a meaningful discussion.This Inspiredu Town Hall will feature an executive panel of leaders shaping Atlanta’s economic, technological, and workforce landscape:Kara Lively, Director of Economic Development - Atlanta BeltLineLaTonya DeBruce, Manager, Learning & People/Workforce Development - Atlanta HawksNatalie Hall, Director of the Office of Digital Transformation - City of AtlantaThe discussion will be moderated by Errika Moore, Chair of Inspiredu’s Executive Board and Executive Director of the STEM Funders Network.“Workforce development and the digital divide are deeply interconnected when we consider who has access to opportunity,” said Errika Moore. “This town hall brings leaders and learners together for honest conversations and practical solutions that ensure everyone, regardless of background, has the tools and skills needed to succeed in today’s workforce.”In addition to executive leadership perspectives, Inspiredu is proud to mark a milestone for the organization: for the first time, learners from past Inspiredu workshops will join the panel to share their firsthand experiences navigating workforce development and digital access challenges. This powerful addition focuses on lived experiences and highlights the real-world impact of digital skills training on career readiness and economic mobility.Panelists will discuss strategies to enhance workforce pipelines, improve digital skills, and expand access to technology and training that help individuals and communities succeed in today’s digital economy.Event Details:When: Feb. 5, 11 AM–1 PMWhere: Inspiredu’s Volunteer & Training Center, 1550 Southland Cir #200, Atlanta, GA 30318Registration is now open, and space is limited. Attendees are encouraged to save their seats early at iuatl.org/townhall.About InspireduInspiredu is a Georgia-based nonprofit organization working to bridge the gaps in device ownership, digital literacy, and digital access by providing underserved learners of all ages with the devices and training they need to develop the digital skills necessary for educational and career success. In Inspiredu’s digital skilling workshops, participants learn fundamental technical skills such as operating the computer and accessing the internet, practicing internet safety, using basic software such as Microsoft Office, understanding how to use technology to increase financial wellness or acquire certifications to bolster work readiness, and understanding how to use online resources to support student learning. Inspiredu partners with community-based organizations to serve individuals and families in low-to-moderate income households as they work to bridge the digital divide within the state of Georgia. To learn more, please visit https://www.iuatl.org.

