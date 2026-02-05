Business Awards UK - 2026 Business Leader Awards Recognises the Leaders Shaping Modern Business

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Business Leader Awards , celebrating outstanding individuals and organisations whose leadership has delivered impact, innovation, and set strong standards across their sectors. This year’s awards highlight leaders who have combined commercial performance with responsibility, resilience, and people-focused decision-making in an increasingly complex business environment.Business Awards UK 2026 Business Leader Awards Winners• Nick Grey, Gtech – Business Leader of the Year• Giovanni Soffietto, BMABA CIC – Most Innovative Business Leader• Bodi.Me Ltd – Best Business Leader in Digital Transformation• Johnny Hussain, Barclay & Mathieson Limited – Best Business Leader in Training & Education• Simon Wingfield, Wingfield Consultants Ltd – Best Business Leader in Consultancy• Jordon Munro, Havwoods International Inc – International Business Leader of the Year• Jonathan Fowler – Director of the Year• Naomi Dallas, The Alchemist Bars and Restaurants – Best Young Business Leader• Phil Race, CEO, Totalmobile – Best Business Leader in Technology• Brooke Pinkney, Broadley Speaking – Newcomer Business Leader of the Year• Corporate Peaks – Best Business Leader in Hospitality• Amando Brown – CEO/Founder, Bestuition Ltd – Best Family Business LeaderBusiness Awards UK 2026 Business Leader Awards Finalists• Rachael Lawrence, Brand Her Edit – Best Business Leader in Consultancy• LetPlant Technology Ltd – Best Young Business Leader• Rathbones Group Plc – Business Leader of the Year• Simon Wingfield, Wingfield Consultants Ltd – International Business Leader of the Year• Nevari Limited – Best Business Leader in Digital Transformation• Educateme Group Limited – Best Business Leader in Training & Education• Truesync IoT Systems Global Ltd – Best Business Leader in Technology• Brand Cult – Newcomer Business Leader of the Year• Nick Grey, Gtech – Most Innovative Business Leader• Sota Solutions Limited – Director of the Year• B&B Hotels UK – Best Business Leader in HospitalityLeading With Purpose and PerspectiveThe 2026 Business Leader Awards recognise leadership that goes beyond title or scale, reflecting a clear focus on delivery, accountability, and long-term value creation. This year’s honourees demonstrate how effective leadership is built through clear strategy, disciplined execution, and the ability to adapt to changing markets, technologies, and expectations.Across the winners and finalists, judges identified a consistent commitment to developing people, strengthening governance, and embedding innovation in practical, measurable ways. From digital transformation and technology-led growth to education, consultancy, hospitality and international expansion, the achievements recognised this year show how leaders are balancing commercial ambition with responsibility, inclusion and resilience.Business Awards UK congratulates all of the 2026 winners and finalists for their achievements and the standards they continue to set within their industries. Their leadership reflects the evolving nature of modern business and the importance of building organisations that are not only successful today, but well positioned for the future.

