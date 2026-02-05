Justin Chopin Explores Mardi Gras Traditions and Music with Sunpie Barnes on Above The Legal Limit

Mardi Gras Spirits and Music with Sunpie Barnes | Episode 78

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before the parades roll and king cake is shared, Mardi Gras begins in a quieter, more intimate way. In Episode 78 of Above The Legal Limit, host Justin Chopin sits down with Sunpie Barnes—musician, park ranger, former NFL player, and cultural tradition bearer—for a rich conversation about the history, music, and meaning behind New Orleans’ Carnival traditions.

Sunpie offers listeners a deeper understanding of Mardi Gras beyond the floats and festivities, exploring how ritual, rhythm, and community have shaped the celebration for generations. From early-morning gatherings to the symbolism behind masks and music, this episode highlights the cultural roots that continue to define Carnival in New Orleans.

Episode Highlights:

In this immersive discussion, Justin and Sunpie explore:

-The Skull & Bone Gang: How this historic tradition wakes the city at dawn on Mardi Gras Day.

-Masks and Meaning: Why skeleton masks represent heritage, storytelling, and remembrance.

-Music as History: How jazz and rhythm carry more than 200 years of cultural legacy.

-Preserving Tradition: The role of community leaders in passing Carnival customs to future generations.

“Mardi Gras Spirits and Music” is available now on Above The Legal Limit. Stream the episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube to experience a thoughtful exploration of Mardi Gras culture, music, and history.

