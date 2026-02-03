Ferrari race car driver Dylan Medler shines in Dubai at Asian Le Mans

Dylan Medler Asian le Mans 2026

Last weekend, professional Ferrari race car driver Dylan Medler competed in the Asian Le Mans series in Dubai

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past weekend, professional Ferrari race car driver, Dylan Medler, competed in the Asian Le Mans series in Dubai with his two co drivers Alessandro Balzan and Memo Gidley.Medler was driving a Ferrari 296 GT3 race car which is supported by Kessel Racing (Switzerland) and Project IV Motorsports (USA).Medler showed amazing form all weekend matching and surpassing the pace of his GT3 competitors.Alessandro Balzan is one of the most accomplished Ferrari race car drivers of this generation having won major championships in open wheel as well as GT cars. Memo Gidley is a former Indy Car driver and a legend in American motor sports for having had an amazing career in both open wheel race cars as well as GT cars.Balzan was the fastest driver on track throughout the entire weekend demonstrating his unmatched skill and experience.Some bad luck with yellow flags on Saturday and a puncture on Sunday prevented the podium finish the team clearly deserved.Medler, despite his young age, is already considered a top professional driver with numerous offers from leading teams for the 2026 racing season.The next and final round of the Asian Le Mans Series will take place in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday, February 7, and Sunday, February 8.Immediately after the Sunday race, Medler and his team will return to the United States to compete in the GT World Challenge America opening race which will take place at the Formula 1 track in Miami.

