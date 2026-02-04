Graffitifun brings streetart into the classroom: nnovative graffiti workshops for education

Graffitifun, founded in 2005 by Amsterdam is bringing streetart- graffiti workshops into classrooms and workplaces across Europe

For many years im workin now for Graffitifun. Its the must fun job i hever had and i realy like the team and my work. Will do this the rest of my life. Im goin to trips to every cities!” — - Monique de Lange, artist Graffitifun

UTRECHT, UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graffitifun , the Netherlands premier graffiti company, is transforming the way students, children, and professionals experience art through its unique educational graffiti workshops. Founded in 2005 in Amsterdam by Michel Steers, a trained construction engineer and passionate graffiti artist, Graffitifun combines creativity, skill, and structured learning to deliver innovative programs for schools, companies, and youth organizations across Europe.From passion to professionMichel Steers began his graffiti journey in 2004, experimenting with spray cans and exploring the expressive possibilities of street art in the heart of Amsterdam. Recognizing the potential to combine creativity with education and community engagement, he launched Graffitifun in 2005. What started as a local hobby project has since grown into a national and international enterprise, providing professional graffiti workshops and creative services in multiple countries.Graffitifun operates with a mission to promote artistic expression, teamwork, and self-confidence through graffiti, all while ensuring a safe, structured, and educational environment. Over the years, the company has worked with over 42 professional in-house graffiti artists, bringing their expertise to workshops, live projects, and corporate or school initiatives.Graffiti workshops designed for educationThe core of Graffitifun’s offerings is its educational graffiti workshops, designed to engage participants of all ages in creative learning. These workshops combine the thrill and freedom of street art with structured guidance, emphasizing artistic techniques, teamwork, and personal expression.For schools, workshops are tailored to meet curriculum goals, fostering skills such as problem-solving, collaboration, creativity, and visual literacy. Students are introduced to graffiti culture and techniques in a supervised setting, learning the history of street art while developing their own artistic voices. Workshops can range from short in-class sessions to multi-day projects, depending on the objectives and age groups involved.Corporate and organizational workshops are designed to promote team building, communication, and innovation. By collaborating on murals or group projects, employees develop stronger interpersonal skills while engaging in an inspiring and hands-on activity that encourages out-of-the-box thinking.Expertise backed by professional experienceGraffitifun stands out not only for its artistic credibility but also for its professional and structured approach. Michel Steers’ unique background as a construction engineer brings a level of precision, planning, and professionalism to every project. This combination of technical expertise and artistic passion ensures that workshops are not only creative but also organized, safe, and high-quality.“Our workshops are more than just fun with spray cans. They’re a way to teach skills, foster confidence, and connect people through creativity. Graffiti is a powerful medium for expression, and when guided properly, it can be a tool for learning and personal growth.”- says, Michel Steers CEO Graffitifun Europe Holding B.V.National and international reachGraffitifun began in Amsterdam but has expanded nationally and internationally, offering workshops and live art events across multiple European countries. The company’s portfolio includes partnerships with schools, municipalities, corporations, and youth organizations, all focused on leveraging graffiti as an educational and social tool.The company’s team of more than 42 in-house graffiti artists ensures that every project is handled by experienced professionals who are trained in both artistic techniques and educational facilitation. Graffitifun is also an officially recognized training company, providing mentorship and guidance to aspiring artists, ensuring the next generation of graffiti talent is nurtured in a safe and professional environment.Educational impactGraffitifun’s graffiti workshops aim to make a lasting impact on participants. Students and children gain confidence, learn collaborative skills, and experience a sense of accomplishment when they see their ideas come to life on walls or canvases. Teachers and educators appreciate the workshops as a hands-on, interactive approach to learning that complements traditional classroom methods.In corporate and organizational settings, workshops have been shown to strengthen team dynamics, improve communication, and stimulate creativity, making graffiti a practical tool for both personal and professional development. Graffitifun’s emphasis on guided artistic expression ensures that participants gain both skill and confidence, leaving them with tangible results that reflect their collaborative effort.Why graffiti education mattersGraffiti has long been misunderstood as vandalism, but Graffitifun demonstrates its value as an educational medium. By providing structure, safety, and creative guidance, the company turns street art into a positive, developmental experience. Participants learn about the history, culture, and techniques of graffiti, while also developing transferable skills such as problem-solving, collaboration, time management, and creative thinking.Graffitifun workshops also encourage self-expression and personal growth. Many young participants discover confidence through their artwork, experiencing firsthand how their ideas can become something meaningful. This focus on empowerment, learning, and creativity has made Graffitifun a trusted partner for schools and organizations looking to enrich their educational and social programs.About GraffitifunFounded in 2005 by Michel Steers in Amsterdam, Graffitifun has grown from a local passion project into a leading European graffiti company. With a team of over 42 professional in-house artists, Graffitifun offers a wide range of services, including workshops, live painting events, murals, and educational programs for schools, corporations, and youth groups. The company is officially recognized as a training organization, supporting the development of new graffiti artists in a professional and structured environment.Graffitifun is dedicated to making graffiti accessible, educational, and enjoyable for all participants, demonstrating that street art is not only an artistic medium but also a tool for learning, personal growth, and community engagement. Its the perfect place to book and enjoy a graffiti workshop in a fun and safe way!For more information about Graffitifun’s educational graffiti workshops, media inquiries, or collaboration opportunities, please contact:

