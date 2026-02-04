HMP Global Launches Clinical Pathways NEXT to Address Real-Time Oncology Pathway Decision-Making

Clinical Pathways NEXT was designed to sustain year-round dialogue on the real-time challenges influencing oncology clinical pathways.

The free virtual series extends Clinical Pathways Congress with timely insights into evidence-based pathways, value assessment, and access.

By extending Clinical Pathways Congress throughout the year, we can address how evidence, value, and access decisions are actually made as oncology continues to evolve.” — Gordon Kuntz, President, Kuntz Consulting

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As oncology innovation accelerates and evidence evolves faster than traditional pathway update cycles, stakeholders need clearer insight into how clinical pathways adapt in real time. Clinical Pathways NEXT, a new, free quarterly virtual webinar series, addresses this need by extending the reach of Clinical Pathways Congress (CPC) and providing a year-round dialogue on clinical pathway decision-making and value-driven care. The series launches March 5 and culminates in a live forum at the 2026 Clinical Pathways Congress, November 10-11 in Boston.

Clinical Pathways NEXT provides a structured, year-round forum for clinical pathway leaders, health systems, payers, and industry stakeholders to examine how emerging evidence, oncology innovation, and access considerations shape evidence-based pathways beyond annual meetings.

What Is Clinical Pathways NEXT?

Built as an official extension of CPC, Clinical Pathways NEXT was designed to sustain year-round dialogue on the real-time challenges influencing oncology clinical pathways. The quarterly virtual series explores how practice-changing evidence is evaluated, how pathway governance functions between formal updates, and how pathways intersect with prior authorization, value assessment, and quality-of-care considerations.

The series is published through the Journal of Clinical Pathways, CPC’s official media partner, and made available on demand via the CPC website.

2026 Clinical Pathways NEXT Schedule

• March 5 | 12:00–1:00 PM EST

What constitutes a practice-changing therapy that would warrant an off-cycle pathway review?

• June 2026

Elements of a comprehensive dossier for pathway review, building on formulary standards

• September 2026

The evolving role of pathways in prior authorization and payer definitions of quality

• November 2026

Live Clinical Pathways NEXT Forum at Clinical Pathways Congress

Who Is Involved

All sessions are moderated by Gordon Kuntz, President of Kuntz Consulting and longtime moderator of Clinical Pathways Congress. Permanent panelists include David Jackman, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Linda Bosserman, MD, PhD, FASCO, FACP, City of Hope. All three participate in every session, joined by rotating guest experts.

“Clinical Pathways NEXT creates space for the conversations that pathway leaders are already having – or want to have - but rarely get to share publicly,” Kuntz said. “By extending Clinical Pathways Congress throughout the year, we can address how evidence, value, and access decisions are actually made as oncology continues to evolve.”

Key Benefits for the Clinical Pathways Community

- Greater transparency into pathway decision-making

Participants gain practical insight into how emerging evidence is evaluated, what qualifies as truly practice-changing, and how decisions around off-cycle pathway updates are made.

- Alignment across evidence, value, and access

Clinical Pathways NEXT convenes pathway developers, clinicians, payers, and industry stakeholders to examine how evidence-based pathways influence utilization management, access, and real-world care delivery.

- Year-round engagement without cost or travel barriers

As an extension of Clinical Pathways Congress, the free virtual series sustains ongoing dialogue throughout the year, keeping stakeholders informed as oncology pathways continue to evolve.

Event Details

• Event: Clinical Pathways NEXT

• Cost: Free

• Format: Virtual

• Registration

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.