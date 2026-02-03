MENA Commercial Vehicles Market Projecting Historic Surge to USD 18.72 Billion by 2035 Amid Infrastructure Reset

Middle East/North Africa (MENA) Commercial Vehicles Market

The MENA commercial vehicles market is projected to grow from USD 7.61 billion in 2025 to over USD 18.72 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.1%.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) commercial vehicles market is poised for a decade of unprecedented expansion. New industry data projects the market to grow from USD 7.61 billion in 2025 to USD 18.72 billion by 2035, maintaining a robust CAGR of 5.1%.

This growth marks a strategic pivot in the region’s economic landscape. As GCC nations accelerate their "Vision" programs to diversify away from hydrocarbons, the commercial vehicle sector has emerged as the backbone of new industrial, logistics, and smart-city ecosystems.

Market Dynamics: The Shift Toward Heavy-Duty and Logistics

The recovery from global supply chain shocks (2020–2024) has paved the way for a more resilient, technology-driven procurement model.

• Truck Segment Dominance: Commercial trucks are expected to command a 72.6% market share by 2025. This is driven by high-intensity demand from the construction, mining, and oilfield service sectors.

• Heavy-Duty Leadership: The heavy-duty vehicle segment is projected to hold 47.8% of total market value in 2025, as modular configurations (tankers, tippers, and flatbeds) become essential for cross-border trade corridors.

• Urbanization & E-commerce: Rapid growth in the digital economy is fueling a surge in last-mile delivery demand, elevating the requirement for compact vans and medium-duty trucks in metropolitan hubs like Dubai, Riyadh, and Cairo.

Request For Sample Report | Customize Report | Purchase Full Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6106

Regional Market Dominance and Strategic Growth Engines

The geographical landscape of the MENA commercial vehicles market is defined by localized industrial strengths and ambitious national development programs. Türkiye remains the region's primary powerhouse, currently commanding a 28.4% market share. Its dominance is anchored by its strategic role as a global nearshoring hub and a robust workforce that attracts international manufacturers for local assembly and CKD (Completely Knocked Down) operations. With an astronomical USD 190 billion investment earmarked for rail, road, and maritime infrastructure, Türkiye is reinforcing its position as a critical logistics bridge between Europe and Asia, ensuring steady demand for heavy-duty transport through 2035.

In contrast, Saudi Arabia is emerging as the region's fastest-accelerating growth engine, projected to increase its market share by 100 basis points to reach 15.0% by 2035. This surge is directly tied to the Kingdom's "Vision 2030" giga-projects, most notably the USD 500 billion NEOM tech-city initiative. Large-scale infrastructure projects such as the Riyadh Metro and massive urban redevelopment are creating an insatiable demand for material handling equipment and commercial fleets, positioning the Kingdom as a vital target for global equipment manufacturers.

Other key players include Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, each leveraging unique economic drivers. Egypt’s 8.2% market share is sustained by an aggressive expansion of industrial zones and massive residential complexes designed to accommodate a growing population. Meanwhile, the UAE—holding a 5.2% share—is focusing on the intersection of real estate luxury and sustainable mobility. By integrating "Green Fleet" mandates and smart transportation projects, the UAE is setting the regional benchmark for the adoption of electric and hybrid commercial vehicles.

Technological Evolution: Electrification and ADAS

The industry is witnessing a "green transition," reinforced by both regulatory pressure and economic efficiency.

• Fleet Electrification: Public tenders in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are increasingly mandating hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) pilots. In December 2022, Admiral Mobility announced a landmark deal to bring 5,000 electric commercial vehicles to the region, signaling a shift toward zero-emission logistics.

• Advanced Safety (ADAS): To combat road safety concerns, the integration of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems—including radar, LiDAR, and camera-based monitoring—is becoming a standard requirement for Tier-1 fleet operators.

• Connectivity: OEMs are no longer just selling hardware; they are bundling connected service packages. Telematics and predictive maintenance are now central to "uptime guarantees," particularly in the demanding desert climates of the GCC.

Strategic Industry Challenges

While the outlook is bullish, manufacturers must navigate a tightening regulatory environment. Stricter emission standards are being introduced to mitigate the environmental impact of diesel engines, which currently account for a significant portion of airborne hydrocarbons in the region. Furthermore, the high initial cost of advanced machinery remains a barrier for the SMEs that form the core of the regional fleet operator base.

Access the Full Strategic Report

The complete "MENA Commercial Vehicles Market Intelligence Report 2025-2035" provides a deep-dive analysis into:

• Granular 10-year forecasts by vehicle tonnage (3.5t to 16t+).

• Detailed profiles of leading players including Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Scania, and Tata Motors.

• Analysis of local assembly trends and the impact of Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

• Investment opportunities in the e-commerce and cold-chain logistics sectors.

Similar Industry Reports

MENASA Commercial Vehicle Market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/menasa-commercial-vehicle-market

Commercial Vehicles LED Bar Lights Market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/commercial-vehicles-led-bar-lights-market

Middle East & Africa Sachet Packaging Machines Market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-sachet-packaging-machines-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.