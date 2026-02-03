PAULSON INVESTMENT COMPANY BROKER JOHN NOLE SUBJECT OF ANOTHER GWG INVESTOR LAWSUIT

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Potential Recovery of GWG Investment Losses

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor John Nole , of Paulson Investment Company who purchased GWG L Bonds . The law firm urges all customers of financial advisor John Nole who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‑02500) against Paulson Investment Company on behalf of an elderly investor seeking to recover $350,000 in damages. According to the claim, Nole and Paulson Investment Company allegedly represented that as bonds, the GWG investments would provide income and at the maturity of the L Bond, the customer would receive the return of his principal investment.Contrary to their representations, GWG L Bonds were high-risk and illiquid alternative investments, unsuitable for unsophisticated investors seeking capital preservation. GWG filed for bankruptcy in 2022, leaving the investor with significant losses.According to FINRA BrokerCheck, broker John Nole (CRD# 1609191) has 8 disclosures, including multiple customer complaints relating to GWG L Bonds.Customers of John Nole and/or any other financial advisor who suffered losses in GWG at Paulson Investment Company are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

