Gregory Duhon, MD, Featured in The Sustainable Post on Insulin Resistance as a Driver of Chronic Disease

Dr. Gregory Duhon, MD, is featured in The Sustainable Post, highlighting insulin resistance as a major cause of chronic disease.

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sustainable Post has published a new health feature examining insulin resistance as a central factor behind many of today’s most common chronic illnesses. The article, titled "How Insulin Resistance Links the Most Common Modern Illnesses: Insights From Dr. Gregory Duhon, MD", explores how metabolic dysfunction influences long-term health across multiple body systems.

The piece draws on the expertise of Dr. Gregory Duhon, MD, an Internal Medicine Physician and Hospitalist, who explains why insulin resistance deserves broader public awareness. Rather than existing as a single-condition concern, insulin resistance affects how the body processes energy, manages inflammation, and regulates hormones, making it a shared foundation for several widespread diseases.

In the feature, Dr. Gregory Duhon outlines how insulin resistance often develops silently, progressing for years before leading to recognizable diagnoses such as type 2 diabetes or cardiovascular disease. Subtle signs, including persistent fatigue, weight changes, and metabolic shifts, are frequently overlooked, delaying early intervention that could alter long-term outcomes.

The article connects insulin resistance to a range of modern health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, obesity, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and certain hormonal disorders. By presenting these conditions through a unified metabolic framework, the feature encourages readers to move beyond symptom-based thinking and toward prevention-focused care.

In addition to outlining risk factors, the article emphasizes practical, evidence-based strategies that support improved insulin sensitivity. Regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, sufficient sleep, stress management, and appropriate medical monitoring are highlighted as key components of metabolic health. Dr. Duhon stresses that sustainable progress often comes from consistency rather than drastic interventions.

“Insulin resistance influences far more than blood sugar,” Gregory Duhon explains. “When people understand how interconnected metabolism is with overall health, they’re better positioned to make informed decisions that support long-term well-being.”

The Sustainable Post feature reinforces the importance of early recognition and patient education, aligning metabolic health with preventive medicine and sustainable healthcare practices. By addressing insulin resistance before it progresses, individuals may reduce their risk of developing more complex chronic conditions later in life.

The article will be of particular interest to readers focused on preventive health, metabolic wellness, and understanding how lifestyle choices interact with long-term disease risk.

To read the full article, visit The Sustainable Post: How Insulin Resistance Links the Most Common Modern Illnesses: Insights From Dr. Gregory Duhon, MD.

About Dr. Gregory Duhon

Dr. Gregory Duhon, MD, is an Internal Medicine Physician and Hospitalist with a focus on preventive care, metabolic health, and patient education. His work emphasizes evidence-based strategies that support long-term wellness. Outside of clinical practice, Dr. Duhon enjoys endurance training, culinary exploration, travel, and cultivating exotic passion fruit.

